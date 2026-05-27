What Happens When Too Many Students Earn A’s?

At one of the country’s most prestigious universities, a debate is ongoing over awarding grades and academic standards in higher education. Recently, Harvard University has considered limiting the number of A grades awarded in some classes. This is meant to address concerns over grade inflation and restore the meaning of earning high marks.

Faculty members and critics of current grading trends argue that A grades have become increasingly common, reducing their value as a marker of exceptional academic performance. They argue that when top grades are earned by a majority of students, it makes it harder to distinguish true outstanding work from strong but average classroom performance.

One proposal being discussed would limit A-range grades to about one-fifth of a class, so around 20 percent of students could receive an A. Supporters say the change could encourage students to push themselves further academically and make grades more meaningful in applications for graduate school, scholarships or jobs.

The discussion gained attention after Harvard reported that 55 students tied last year for the university’s highest GPA award, an honor that historically often had only one or two winners. For critics of grade inflation, that number reflects a system in which distinctions between levels of academic achievement may be disappearing.

Still, opponents argue that stricter grading could create unnecessary competition between classmates at already demanding institutions. Instead of encouraging collaboration, some worry students may become more focused on outperforming peers in order to secure limited top grades. Critics also question whether learning should be treated as a competition, especially in classes where many students may genuinely produce excellent work.

The debate at Harvard may also influence colleges across the United States. Elite universities often shape larger academic trends, and if Harvard changes its grading practices, other schools may begin reconsidering their own policies around grade inflation. For students, that could mean higher pressure in some classrooms and more distinctions in transcripts and GPAs.