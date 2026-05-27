Welcoming The Newly Elected 2026-2027 ASG President and Vice President 

On Monday, the 2026-2027 Associated Student Government (ASG) Presidential and Vice Presidential election concluded with the announcement of the voting results after weeks of campaigning. The student body has voted and chosen to elect Aizada Gapyrova and running-mate Lin Khant Min as the future leaders of ASGBC with a 47.56% and 49.54% voting percentages, respectively.

Despite the race being close with less than an 8% difference between each candidate, this year’s election was an astounding turnout with more than a thousand voters participating, more than what was observed in the past five years. “We believe the turnout was the highest we have had in an election during the past five years,” BC ASG News stated in the election results email.

After reaching out for a statement from the newly elected President and Vice President, future VP Lin Khant Min responded that he was “excited and grateful” that the students trusted him with this responsibility. “But what I feel most is the accountability, that I will be in charge of campus matters: students who have never heard of ASGBC, faculty and staff that consistently show up to hold this campus together, and the student communities that are working hard to build something meaningful on this campus. They never stop doing their parts. I have no excuse not to do mine,” he shared.

In a previous article with the elected, Khant Min expressed his dedication to make the Bellevue College campus a collaborative environment among students, faculty and staff, sharing that he wanted to “develop a better feedback system between the student government and the student body.”

Khant Min also thanked the student body for participating in this election. “Regardless of who you voted for, thank you for participating. You didn’t just cast a vote–you made a decision to believe that something could be better, and I would like to honor it. This wasn’t about winning against someone. It was about building something better for everyone on this campus. That mission doesn’t change based on who voted for whom.

“The election is over. The work starts now,” he stated.

The future of ASGBC rests in the hands of both Gapyrova and Khant Min to lead the campus community and its future endeavors as the new Fall quarter comes closer.