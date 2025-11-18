2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Who Are the Newest Legends of Rock?

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame includes four categories—Performer, Musical Influence Musical Excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Award. The Performer category is for artists whose music and originality have left a significant impact on rock and roll. The musical influence category honors artists whose music and performance style directly influenced rock and roll. The musical excellence category recognizes those who have created timeless, influential music. The Ahmet Ertegun Award is given to those in the industry whose influence has dramatically impacted music.

The induction process is thorough, consisting of a fan-voting portion, as well as voting by historians and industry professionals. The nominating committee meets to create a list of eligible nominees, based on the criteria of having a first commercial release at least 25 years prior to the year of induction, as well as having made a significant impact on rock and roll. Once the ballot of nominees is created, the inductees are chosen by an international voting body, which has over 1,200 prior inductees, musicians and historians. The results of the online fan voting also count as one ballot.

This year, 13 influential artists were honored. The performer category included Bad Company, an English rock band formed in 1973. Their debut album, “Bad Company,” reached number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 and number three on the UK albums chart. The group took influence from bands like Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones, and influenced classic bands like Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses and Aerosmith.

Another performer inductee was Chubby Checker, a huge player in the rock and roll genre in the 60s. The 1920s and 30s didn’t have an established “teenage” idea in society, but the 40s and 50s created an entire culture for the large group of people who certainly weren’t kids but weren’t quite adults either. Rock and roll had belonged to this group for quite a while, but Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” brought the genre into mainstream media. Released in 1958, the song sparked a nationwide dance craze, starting with Checker performing it on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand.” The idea of a dance trend still exists today, with new artists making short choreographies to create dance challenges on TikTok.

Cyndi Lauper was also inducted into the performer category. Known for “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” Lauper was one of the biggest female artists in the 80s, creating music that defined girlhood. At the 27th annual Grammys in 1985, Lauper won the best new artist award and continuously released high-charting singles after that. She served as an influence for many current pop artists, including Dua Lipa, Chappel Roan, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus.

The performer category also included inductee Joe Cocker. Known for his soulful voice, Cocker frequently covered songs like “With A Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles, which almost instantly got him a number one on the UK charts in 1968. Since then, Cocker’s voice and music have inspired artists like Bruce Springsteen and Amy Winehouse.

OutKast was another 2025 inductee in the performer category. Newer than other inductees, the duo was formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 1992. Starting in high school, they had released three albums by 2000, which is when they released their fourth: “Stankonia.” Featuring the song “Ms. Jackson,” which topped the Billboard charts, the duo was propelled into mainstream popularity. Although starting in Southern hip hop, they experimented with genres like funk and psychedelia. Artists like Kendrick Lamar and Ludacris are influenced by Outkast.

Soundgarden, a band formed in Seattle, was also one of the inductees for the performer category. The band, alongside those like Nirvana and Pearl Jam, brought grunge into mainstream media. The release of their third album, “Badmotorfinger,” in 1991, was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, meaning that it sold at least two million units. Their fourth album, “Superunknown,” reached number one on the Billboard 200. Since then, the band has influenced others such as Evanescence and Smashing Pumpkins.

The final inductee for the performer category was The White Stripes, a rock duo formed in 1997. Starting off as garage rock, the duo also experimented with indie rock and blues, blending together genres. In 2003, they released the single “Seven Nation Army”, which became a sports anthem and was frequently sampled. Artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Arctic Monkeys have been influenced by the duo.

The musical influence category included inductees such as Salt N Pepa and Warren Zevon. Salt N Pepa was the first major all-female rap group that pushed boundaries, especially in a genre primarily dominated by men. Their 1991 song, “Let’s Talk About Sex,” was daring in the way that it talked about female sexual desire, something that wasn’t too common at the time. They inspired other girl groups like TLC, as well as current female rappers like Nicki Minaj. Warren Zevon was known for his songwriting, which was unique and sardonic, but could be vulnerable as well. Zevon has also inspired other artists, such as Pearl Jam.

The musical excellence category featured inductees Carol Kaye, Nicky Hopkins and Thom Bell. Kaye was an influential bassist who was prominent in LA in the 60s and 70s, shaping many hit songs as well as TV themes or film scores. She influenced bands like The Beach Boys and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Hopkins, a classically trained pianist, brought his talents to songs by The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Kinks, The Beatles and many other rock and roll artists. He has also influenced Kate Bush and Elton John. Bell, a producer, songwriter and arranger, left a lasting influence on hip hop and modern R&B. He helped shape groups like The Spinners and served as an influence to Boyz 2 Men.

This year, the Ahmet Ertegun Award went to Lenny Waronker. Waronker is the president of Warner Bros. Records and co-founder of Dreamworks Records. He believes in an artist-first approach to making music and has prioritized quality and creativity over money or commercial success, setting the stage for other music producers.

Although the 2025 Ceremony is over, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland, Ohio, is available to visit! The museum features pop culture exhibits, music history exhibits and interactive displays.