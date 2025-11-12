Bulldog Days, A Recap

Fall Quarter is in full swing, Bulldogs, so hopefully you’re taking care of yourself amidst midterms! This week was BC’s quarterly Bulldog Days, an opportunity to show school spirit, enjoy fun activities, and get connected to student organizations. In case you missed it, here is the rundown of what happened last week!

Monday, Nov. 5:

Warm Your Bulldog Heart in L Building Lobby Hot Beverage Bar, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6:

Warm Your Bulldog Heart in L Building Lobby Hot Beverage Bar, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Professional Headshot Photo by Career Center in U304, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday Bluesday—Visit Student Engagement in L100C wearing BC swag or something blue to get “up-prized”

Wednesday, Nov. 7:

Warm Your Bulldog Heart in L Building Lobby Hot Soup Bar, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Professional Headshot Photo by Career Center in U304, 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Sustainability Film Festival in Cafeteria C-115, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

TRiO First-Generation College Student Celebration in U218

Thursday, Nov. 8:

Warm Your Bulldog Heart in L Building Lobby Hot Soup Bar, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pet the Slobber Dogs in L Building Courtyard, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Paw Put Mini-Gold Competition in L & R Buildings Courtyards, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 9:

Cheer the volleyball team as they battle Whatcom Community College in the BC Gym in G111, 7 p.m.

All Week, Nov. 3-7:

Benefits Hub Food Drive (donation boxes in C, L, and U buildings)

Beyond the professional headshot photos (cheers to everyone’s upgraded LinkedIn profiles!), my personal highlight from this week had to be the slobber dogs. Because honestly, what better way to show school spirit is there than to be surrounded by a pack of adorable, chubby bulldogs?

If you weren’t able to attend this week’s events, do not fret, as Bulldog Days return every quarter! Stay tuned to the Student Engagement website for updates on when the next series of spirit days will be taking place.

Don’t forget to check the Involve app on your phone to get connected to the myriad of student organizations we have here at BC and stay up-to-date with any future events! Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, Involve is your one-stop for everything extracurricular.

Current organizations listed include Collimator Club, SKY, Muslim Student Association, Cambodian Student Association and more. From upcoming trips to Costa Rica to regular intramurals, there is a place for everyone!

For student organization leaders, be sure to upload your organization and your members into Involve, and for anyone looking to find a place to explore their passions, join a club that piques your interest or even start your own! Good luck, Bulldogs, with the rest of the quarter!