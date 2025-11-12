“There’s Light At The End Of The Tunnel”, BC Women’s Volleyball Win Final Home Game Before NWAC Championship

The home game on Friday, Nov. 7 had the Bulldogs staying true to themselves for a sentimental finale of their 2025-2026 season. Winning 3-0 against Whatcom Community College, Bellevue’s overall record stands at 28-2. The team is now set to take on the Northwest Athletic Conference regionals on Saturday, Nov. 15.

Prior to the start of the game, coach Jocelyn Lawrence honored the graduating sophomore players with a heartfelt speech. She read aloud a goodbye message from each sophomore player and made recognition for their accomplishments throughout the season. Tears were shed amongst the team when Lawrence finished off the ceremony, saying, “You will forever be a part of our Bulldog family, and we will miss you all very much.”

Opening the first set, outside hitter Ava Nowak upheld a reliable serve, consistently gaining points for Bellevue. Beginning the set with a nine-point lead, a strong rally resulted in the Bulldogs scoring when setter Maile Kuamo’o dove for the ball. The Bulldogs’ excellent teamwork skills led them to win the first set with a score of 25-9.

The Bulldogs are exceptionally proud of the work they have put in this season. 2025 has been Bellevue’s most successful season in program history. This passionate team has made a relentless effort, and they have pushed themselves to the best of their abilities. Placing 1st in NWAC has been a long-term goal of this team, and they have proven that they are ready to take on the challenge.

Regarding the team’s journey, coach Lawrence told The Watchdog reporters, “I’m proud of the way that these girls have set goals and are charging towards those now. When you are hindered by injuries, it takes a lot of concentration to get through those and know that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve spent these weeks trying to get that back and go after the end goal of putting a banner on the wall.”

During the second set, the Bulldogs persisted in gaining a lead on Whatcom. Setter Lucci Unga kept a strong serve, and outside hitter Gillian Merhoff consistently hit forceful spikes, keeping Bellevue ahead. With the set coming to a close, Bellevue continued to defend their side of the net, with libero Olivia Deckard’s dive for the ball assisting the team in earning their final winning point. Bellevue ultimately won the set with a score of 25-12.

When asked about game tactics, opposite hitter Karisa Martin stated, “A lot of our strategy was to be aggressive; that’s a big part of our team. We have the height, we have the physicality, and we have the big hitters. It’s our strength to go out there and swing as hard as we can, get in the other team’s heads, and make them spin a little bit.”

The third set of the game started with Bellevue in the lead. Whatcom couldn’t keep up with Bellevue’s intense defense and heavy hitters. Setter Kawehi Sarono hit a powerful spike that earned Bellevue its 10th point. The Bulldogs continued to keep great communication and teamwork skills. Middle blockers Mya Hejl and Olivia Chilton joined forces to block Whatcom from making the ball over the net. With the set ending in a score of 25-14, Bellevue closes its final home game with a flawless score of 3-0.

The final game of the season has outdone the team’s expectations, and they are exceedingly proud of how far they have come. Middle blocker Mya Hejl commented, “We knew that coming off the loss with Edmonds that we would have to make a statement to the rest of the NWAC, that we’re not finished. I think that we have made that statement very clear. For sophomore night, we’re all very grateful to have the bond that we have with our parents, the crowd and each other, most importantly. I feel like it met every expectation for me.”

This powerhouse of a team is more than ready to take on NWAC. The BC Bulldog’s Volleyball are beyond capable of winning the NWAC championship, and has had an exceptional 2025 season!