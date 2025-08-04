$1.2 Million Awarded to Bellevue College for Marginalized Veterans

Bellevue College has been awarded a $1.2 million grant from King County to launch a new pilot program supporting overlooked student veterans. The initiative is funded through the King County Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy. The program aims to provide academic and personal support to veteran students who do not qualify for traditional education benefits such as the GI Bill.

The program will offer eligible students up to $20,000 in assistance. This includes tuition and additional needs such as housing, transportation and supplies. Participants will also receive personalized case management, access to support services and referrals to both campus-based and external resources.

Currently, Bellevue College serves approximately 400 veteran students, with around 50 not receiving any federal veterans benefits. The new program seeks to directly support these students, providing not only financial aid but guidance throughout their academic journey.

To qualify, students must reside in King County, be enrolled at Bellevue College and be veterans or direct family members of military members who are ineligible for federal education benefits. The initiative prioritizes individuals who are low-income, disabled, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, homeless, or re-entering society after incarceration..

The grant also enhances services offered through Bellevue College’s Veterans Resource Center. A newer BC addition, the Veterans Resource Center opened in Fall 2021. The center has become a hub for connecting veterans with resources such as mental health counseling, multicultural programs and social support networks. Expanded services under the new funding will include increased staffing and outreach efforts to ensure veterans receive the assistance they need to complete their education and transition into civilian life successfully.

This pilot program is part of a broader regional effort to improve educational outcomes for veterans and their families who often fall outside the scope of existing support systems.

