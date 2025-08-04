The Cancellation of Stephen Colbert: Motives and Precedent

Following the cancellation of CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, the future of late-night television as America knows it is currently in a tenuous state of uncertainty, and debate has been sparking surrounding the reasons behind the historic show’s ending.

The media was blindsided on July 18, following Stephen Colbert’s announcement on his late-night show, which informed his viewers of CBS’s sudden decision to cancel the renewal of his program, beginning in May 2026.

“This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount,” CBS would quote in a statement made the same day. The comment left by CBS would be affirmed by reports that the show, which costs $100 million annually to produce, had been costing parent company Paramount approximately $40 million per year.

Colbert’s criticism of CBS stemmed days before the announcement of his cancellation, where on an episode aired July 14, he would chastise the company on decisions potentially made for political gain.

Despite the comment by CBS, fans of the show have speculated as to other potential reasons for the cancellation of The Late Show. Colbert himself would critique the statement, stating, “How could [the cancellation] purely be a financial decision if The Late Show is number one in ratings?”

Following a 2024 interview with Kamala Harris on CBS’s “60 Minutes”, Donald Trump would sue the company for political favoritism after it was revealed that the supposedly raw interview had been spliced to present Harris in a more favorable image. In July of 2025, Paramount would settle the case, granting Trump $16 million without making an official statement.

Simultaneously, Paramount had been negotiating a merger with Skydance, a deal which would see the former company purchased by the latter. The $8 billion deal would, however, require the Trump administration’s Federal Communications Commission to approve such a large contract.

Colbert’s July 14 monologue would lambast his parent company’s decision to settle Trump’s lawsuit, accusing Paramount of selling out to President Trump to gain his favor in signing its Skydance deal, which would ultimately be approved only ten days later on July 24.

“Now, I believe this kind of complicated financial settlement with a sitting government official has a technical name in legal circles. It’s ‘big fat bribe,’” Colbert would state on his show.

John Stewart on his CBS program “The Daily Show” would remark soon after that, “The fact that CBS didn’t try to save their No. 1 rated late-night franchise that’s been on the air for over three decades is part of what’s making everybody wonder, was this purely financial or maybe the path of least resistance for your $8 billion merger?” in response to CBS’s official statement.

Stewart’s claim has been resonating with many people online. Aside from the $16 million given to Trump — presumably an act to gain his favor in approving the Paramount/Skydance deal — people have been arguing that the cancellation of Colbert (An outspoken critic of Trump) may have been another push to gain the president’s support.

Theories as to the Late Show’s cancellation only grow stronger amidst the middle and working classes of American society. While many celebrities have suggested that the program’s expiration was a politically driven operation to convince the approval of a business deal, others have come to the idea that Colbert’s firing was a move of censure on behalf of CBS in favor of the Trump administration’s conservative agenda.

Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren voiced a take on this view, stating “CBS canceled Late Night with Stephen Colbert just three days after Colbert called out Paramount for its $16 million settlement with Trump.”

Colbert’s criticism of Trump has led to what could be considered censorship, adding to a trend seen previously with MSNBC’s Joy Reid – another host renowned for her outspoken denunciation of President Trump.

Fears of further inclination towards censorship of anti-Trump voices in the media have been exacerbated by the president’s posts on his social media platform, Truth Social.

In a statement made the day of Colbert’s cancellation, Trump wrote, “I absolutely love that [Colbert] got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!”

On July 29, Trump would deny involvement in the cancellation of The Late Show whilst simultaneously doubling down on his rhetoric: “Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true! The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!”

The Watchdog reached out to hear the theories of Americans on this issue, most of which were of the opinion that Colbert’s cancellation was a case of political censorship.

One anonymous interviewee argued, “The censorship caused by canceling the show will hurt viewers’ perception of CBS and, based on experience, would even cause a potential boycott,” seemingly disproving the notion that Colbert’s firing could have been for a financial purpose unless such an underestimate of public backlash could have been made on the part of Paramount.

Sage Jennings, an independent actor, shared a similar opinion on the case. They noted that, in spite of arguments of losses of money and waning viewership, a show like The Late Show would have normally replaced the host to make a profit off of a fresher and more qualified face.

“The show as a whole was cancelled because the host wasn’t the problem; regardless of host, the structure that includes those critiques of public figures would remain the same,” said Jennings, citing further concern of censorship in contemporary American media.

Across the board, most late-night shows have seen a decline as Americans have abandoned their traditional television roots in favor of online streaming services and YouTube. Attempts to transition towards these platforms have remained an issue as the timeliness of late-night shows has offered little to watch in comparison to the timeless catalogs of other programs available for viewers, save for the handful of viral moments that appear infrequently.