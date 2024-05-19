India Surpasses China in Population: What Does this Mean for the World?

China, known to be both the most populated country in the world and the country with the fastest growing population, has been surpassed by India in both regards–although neither has been the fastest growing population in the world in at least 75 years. In 2022, China had reached its apex in terms of population and has started declining since. After gaining its independence from the British in 1947 and becoming the fastest-growing population, India is one of the most densely populated countries in the world.

The average amount of children birthed per woman, also known as the fertility rate, “is higher than in China and the U.S., but it has declined rapidly in recent decades,” according to the Pew Research Center. Statistics aside, with India having the largest population, it may face more representation in international politics. India is poorer than it is rich, but with it having a larger young population ratio than China–the current largest workforce–we could soon see India having the largest workforce of any country. This could potentially help India reach new heights in terms of economic growth. However, it could also lead to more economic inequality within the country due to the lack of sufficient employment for such a demanding population.

After China’s infamous one-child policy–which, as the name sounds–enforced restrictions on the number of children a family could have, they relaxed their restrictions to “allow two children beginning in 2016 and three children beginning in 2021” (Pew Research Center). Speaking of artificially changing the population, India has been facing a battle against selective abortions, which has changed the demographic of the male-to-female ratio to be higher. Ultimately, however, they have overcome this in recent years with public movements against it.

An issue that India will have to try to keep their eyes on is their environmental footprint. With this high population, assuming that their economy strives, the usage of cars, electricity, food, etc., will be an increasing issue since it’s directly proportional to the number of people living there.

