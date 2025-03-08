Measles Outbreak in Bellevue

On Feb. 26, 2025, there was a confirmed measles case in King County. The disease was found in an infant, and according to the King County Government, there were multiple places of possible exposure. These include:

The Apple Store at Bellevue Square on 2/20/25 from 6:00pm – 9:00pm.

The Seattle Children’s Hospital Emergency Department on 2/21/25 – 2/22/25 from 10:30 pm – 2:15am.

Allegro Pediatrics in Bothell on 2/24/25 from 1pm – 4:15pm.

Northwest Asthma and Allergy Center on 2/25/25 from 1pm – 4pm.

Seattle Children’s Hospital Emergency Department on 2/25/25 from 2:30pm-5:30pm.

If you were in any of these locations, it is recommended to double-check if you have a vaccination for measles and call a healthcare provider if you develop any symptoms, such as a fever.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Measles is a highly contagious disease that causes a high fever, rash, cough and red eyes. It can lead to life-threatening complications, like brain inflammation and pneumonia.” The symptoms of measles include:

Fever

Cough

Red eyes

Rashes

Vomiting

Headaches

Since measles is highly contagious, it is very important to ensure that you avoid places that have encountered it. According to the Cleveland Clinic, if there was an unvaccinated group of people in a closed room with 1 case of measles, 9 out of 10 people in the room would catch the disease. Please stay safe and take care to avoid the listed areas.