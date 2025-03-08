President May’s Message on State Budgeting

On Feb. 28, Bellevue College President David May issued a message in response to WA Governor Bob Ferguson’s proposed $4 billion budget cuts. In his letter, President May addressed the possibility of state employees, including those in higher education, to take 24 furlough days over the course of July 2025 through June 2027 — so about one furlough day per every two months, according to President May.

A furlough is a temporary leave of unpaid work. This is not to be confused with layoffs, where employers are permanently terminated from their contracts.

President May later went on to state Bellevue College will actively collaborate with other WA State colleges and the state board “to advance our college system’s priorities” in support of the state’s student, faculty and staff population. As the situation continues to develop, expect periodic updates from President May.

Washington State is currently in a $16 billion shortfall, meaning the state doesn’t have enough funds to cover its planned expenses. In addition to his $4 billion budget cuts, Gov. Ferguson also advocates for another $3 billion to be added to the savings that former Gov. Jay Inslee proposed last December. According to the WA State Standard, this reduces the shortfall between a range of $5 billion to $8 billion, which would need to be dealt with through reductions, spending delays or new tax collections.

If the proposal is accepted, various state sectors will be immune to the cuts. These include public education (K-12), public safety and homelessness and housing assistance. Gov. Ferguson also plans to stick to promised pay raises to public officials (teachers, police officers, etc.,) in collective bargaining contracts. However, a good portion of public employees will have to take furlough days to aid in saving the state’s money. Some workers are exempt from this rule, such as state troopers and prison workers.

Gov. Ferguson’s bill is merely a proposal to the state legislature and is not a final outcome to the state’s budgeting plans. The decision to implement the bill must be finalized by the State House and Senate.