Participating in BC’s Black History Month Passport Challenge

February is Black History Month and in order to acknowledge and celebrate, Bellevue College is having a Black History Month Passport Challenge from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28. The Black Employees of Bellevue College (BEOBC) and Black Student Union (BSU) have planned a lot of fun events to participate in. Students, faculty and staff are all invited to participate!

BC hosts multiple Passport Challenges throughout the year. These sorts of challenges break activities down into points. For example, completing a daily activity is one point, supporting one black-owned business is three points and attending a Black History Month event is five points. The really fun part? Each week’s participants will be entered to win a weekly prize, and/or one grand prize.

This challenge is a fun way to learn more about Black History Month and participate in events. If you want to participate, you can download this Excel spreadsheet to learn about the events and keep track of your points. In order to submit your completed passport, contact RSVPs@bellevuecollege.edu by Feb. 28.

I will definitely be participating in these events for the remainder of the challenge and hope many others will as well. The challenge encourages a lot of learning, self-reflection, self-care and support of the Black community. So, good luck with the challenge, learn something new and most importantly, have fun!