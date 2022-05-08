Register for the 2022 NCORE Conference

The 2022 National Conference Of Race and Ethnicity in Higher Education (NCORE) will be held in Portland, Ore. from May 31 to June 4. This conference brings together leaders and attendees to talk about issues and challenges among different races and ethnicities in higher education, as well as the opportunity to network, build community and have fun.

This year, Bellevue College and the Latino Students Affinity Coordinator, Jordana Gouveia, will give the opportunity to six students to participate in this amazing conference. Student attendees will be involved in discussions related to human relations between people of different racial backgrounds and will have the chance to enjoy Portland during these four days.

The NCORE will bring three different keynote speakers to engage and lead conversations about race in higher education. Their presentation dates will be as follows:

According to Gouveia, “All current BC students can apply to attend. There is no co-pay, and expenses with travel, hotel and registration are covered by us through S&A funds.”

“The motto for this year’s NCORE is “engage, energize, inspire.” That is what we aim [for]: to engage students, to include them in the highest level of discussions on issues of race and ethnicity in higher education,” Gouveia added.

Attending this conference will give students the ability to be aware and participate in important discussions of racial issues that grow every day in higher education. “The conference focuses on the complex task of creating and sustaining comprehensive institutional change, something that we urgently need in Bellevue College. This change work is designed to improve racial and ethnic relations and their intersections with other issues and groups on campus,” Gouveia said.

The application process is very simple and it’s open to every Bellevue College student. To apply to attend, fill out the Register to Attend the NCORE Conference form and answer the required questions to the best of your ability. In order to be eligible, every candidate must be a BC student and be available from May 31 to June 4.

Gouveia invites students to attend. “Being an active part of these conversations around race and ethnicity is imperative if we want to make this campus a better place for all.”

If you have any questions or would like to request more information, contact Gouveia at latinostudents-ac@bellevuecollege.edu.