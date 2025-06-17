BC 2025 Commencement Ceremony

Congratulations to all BC graduates! The 2025 commencement ceremony will be held on Friday, June 20 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The ceremony will begin at 3:00 p.m. but graduates are expected to arrive between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. for check in.

Friends and families of students are welcome to come, there are no limits on guests and tickets aren’t needed.

Students who have applied to graduate in Spring or Summer 2025 or previously graduated in Fall 2024 or Winter 2025 are welcome to walk in the ceremony.

Cap, tassels and gowns must be worn by students and can be purchased through the BC bookstore online or in person. Honor cords will be given to qualifying students at the ceremony.

During commencement, speakers including BC President David May and graduating student Kateryna Tekmenzhi will speak, graduates will walk the stage and their amazing achievements will be celebrated!

“Our graduates have demonstrated remarkable dedication, determination, and achievement. It is a true honor to recognize their academic success and share this momentous occasion with their families, friends, and the entire Bellevue College community.” – BC President David May

For more information on the upcoming ceremony’s requirements, accommodations and more, click here.