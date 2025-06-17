It’s Very Hot Out Here- How to Deal with Increasing Temperatures

It’s June now, and the weather is starting to reflect the summer heat. In the start of June alone, Seattle has been hitting near 90 degrees, which is very uncommon for this area. While this heat spike has shrunken down in the past few days, it will be best practice to take care and be aware of the weather this month.

For the best ways to take care of yourself in extreme heat, look at these tips from the Red Cross:

“Learn How to Stay Hydrated” – While it is always important to stay hydrated, the importance of this skyrockets during hot weather. Drinking a lot of water can prevent many heat illnesses like heatstroke or heat rash. A great indicator to see how much water you need to drink is by your urine color. If it’s a darker, more intense color, this may indicate that you need to drink more water.

“Gather Emergency Supplies” – In such intense heat, you never know what may happen. Stores could close or supplies may become scarce. Regardless, always make sure that you have water, food, sunscreen, batteries and medication.

“Plan to Stay Connected” – Always monitor the weather for any unexpected changes. You can do this through your phone, but always try to have a battery pack on hand, or a reliable way for you to check on the weather.

The summer heat will only get worse from here. According to Scientific American, “A 2021 study in Science found that, under countries’ current greenhouse gas reduction pledges, children born in 2020 will experience seven times as many heat waves over their lifetime than people born in 1960.” Due to global warming, the weather will only continue to get hotter. The weather is making a change for the worse so make sure that you’re prepared for it.