The Undying Legacy of 6 7

The 6-7 meme is among the most enduring of recent fads, still raging in popularity today. Parents hear their children shout it whenever possible, and high school teachers are burdened with further lunacy spewing from the mouths of their students.

But why is 6-7 so popular? Where did it even come from?

We can trace back to Dec. 1, 2024 with the release of rapper Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot”. In the song’s lyrics, the phrase “6-7” is mentioned twice.

Immediately upon its release, a TikTok user named @matvii_grinblat would use the song in a viral basketball edit. The video jokingly used the “6-7” lyrics of Skrilla’s song as a nod to NBA player LaMelo Ball’s staggering 6’7 height, garnering more than 10 million views as of recent.

By January of 2025, the use of 6-7 found its way into a growing online video trend. In each video, a random clip of someone uttering “6-7”, regardless of its context, would transition into highlight reels of Ball, paired with Skrilla’s song.

Soon, the trend spread beyond edits. Among the notable pioneers of 6-7’s success, Overtime Elite High School star Taylen Kinney popularized the meme through various videos, in which he forced the phrase into random conversation. In one particularly viral video, Kinney used a see-saw motion with his hands while repeating “6-7.” These gestures would inspire younger generations to similarly quote the numbers at basketball games.

The final nail in the coffin would come on March 31 in one of YouTuber Cam Wilde’s videos. In it, a camera pans to a high school audience captured student Maverick Trevillian imitating Kinney’s see-saw hand motion while yelling “6-7” at the camera.

The moment itself spawned several individual internet trends. Foremost was the “6-7 kid” trend, simply highlighting the popularity and overusage of the meme amongst American youths.

The “Mason 67” trend would also emerge from the viral video, mocking a stereotype of Gen Z and Gen Alpha white boys, marked with ice cream haircuts, common names and other cringe-type attributes. This would spawn its own derivative meme known as SCP-067, part of a separate urban legend trend that transformed the 6-7 Kid into a horror entity.

The joke would be overshadowed by competing trends of the time, however, most notably Italian Brainrot. Introducing household names like “Bombardiro Crocodilo”, “Tralalero Tralala” and “Tung Tung Tung Sahur,” the internet was spoiled with alternative memes to popularize.

By summer’s end, most existing trends, including Italian Brainrot, had bottomed out in popularity. Surprisingly, 6-7 didn’t meet a similar fate, maintaining itself as a highly accessible, simple and popular trend to prolong.

On Oct. 15, the trend would yet again seize the online spotlight through the sitcom “South Park.” In season 28, episode 1, the show’s main characters, who are portrayed as elementary students, repeatedly use the 6-7 joke, mimicking and simultaneously mocking the American youth.

Only 13 days later, on Oct. 28, Dictionary.com would announce its word of the year to be “67,” sparking widespread conversation of the impact of the global sensation.

The site would justify its controversial decision on its website, stating, “Searches for 67 experienced a dramatic rise beginning in the summer of 2025. Since June, those searches have increased more than sixfold, and so far the surge shows no signs of stopping. Most other two-digit numbers had no meaningful trend over that period, implying that there is something special about 67.”

Without an end in sight for 6-7, those impacted by it must reflect on, and even cope with, its prosperity. This demographic, of course, is teenagers. Consisting of a balanced mix between Gen Z and Gen Alpha, high schoolers and even college students have endured the brunt of 6-7’s relentless onslaught.

In an interview with The Watchdog, Mahima Menon, a self-professed brainrot connoisseur, provided insight into the subject. A junior at Liberty High School, Menon’s account provided a ground-level view of the trend.

“I think that 67 is just one of those childish jokes that are now at its height . . . Think about the ‘I like your cut g’ joke that was everywhere back in 2020. You probably haven’t thought about it until I brought it up. Having concerns about this is very unnecessary,” Menon stated.

In a separate interview, we spoke with Canadian student Max Chung. Chung, a freshman at the University of British Columbia, argued bluntly that, “67 is a number made popular by dumb internet trends and by its sheer stupidity.”

From trends like Rickrolling to classics such as Ugandan Knuckles, every internet meme’s popularity dies. Some pass sooner than others, but eventually every trend meets the same fate. The question now remains: when will 6-7 meet its own demise?

In the meantime, society will continue to endure. While many have grown annoyed, chastising the fad’s illogical meaning and repetitiveness, others have come to defend what has now become one of the 2020s’ greatest internet staples. What all can agree on, at least, is that 67 truly embodies the phenomena that make internet culture what it is today.