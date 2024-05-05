BC Theatre Arts Presents ‘A Year with Frog and Toad’ This Spring

Bellevue College’s Theatre Arts presents A Year with Frog and Toad this spring. This charming, hour-long musical was produced as part of the TYA (Theatre for a Young Audience) movement. The show is aimed at engaging children aged three to 10, but viewers of any age will equally enjoy it.

Under the direction of Tammi Doyle, this production brings to life the timeless charm of Arnold Lobel’s beloved children’s book series. The two endearing main characters, Frog and Toad, have been a part of many childhoods and continue to resonate with audiences of all ages.

The curtains rise on a wintery scene slowly fading into spring as Frog and Toad sleep, dreaming of the new year’s adventures. Frog is the first to wake up and decides that it is time to also wake up his friend, despite Toad’s initial resistance. Regardless of their mishaps and challenges, the two spend a wonderful year together, learning lessons about patience, friendship and the importance of embracing life’s setbacks with humor and resilience. The musical ends with Frog and Toad returning to hibernation, where they once again dream about how exciting the upcoming year together will be.

Eva Jarosz, who plays five characters in the show, Bird, Mole, Mouse, Squirrel and Young Frog, shared her experience of the process thus far, “We have a tight-knit cast of six lovely actors from different walks of life with exciting futures ahead. All of whom have made the long hours of dancing and singing through the night so much more fun. Our crew has also done amazing things, from preparing the cutest costumes to creating intricate set pieces and lighting designs. Our pianists drilled addictive harmonies and tunes into our heads, and of course, our wonderful director, who has worked so hard to bring everyone and the show together.”

She also highlighted the challenges of working with a small cast and the need for perfect synchronization in singing, dancing, acting and moving sets. When executed correctly, she describes it as ‘truly magical.’ The talent and dedication of the cast and crew of A Year with Frog and Toad have brought this show to life with remarkable skill, lighting up the stage with their evident passion and commitment to their craft.

There is still plenty of time to watch A Year with Frog and Toad. It will be showing in BC’s Stop Gap Theater from Thursday, May 9, through Sunday, May 12. General admission tickets are $15. Tickets are $10 for BC students, faculty and staff and $5 for children under ten. Take advantage of this delightful production that promises to warm the hearts of all ages.