Two Rap Geniuses Release on The Same Day

Rap artists Drake and Lucki both released two highly anticipated albums, ICEMAN and Dr*gs R Bad, on the same day, May 15. Rather than engaging in rivalry, the artists supported each other’s projects, with Drake shouting out the date in shared messages, calling the release date “their day.”

While Drake dominates mainstream and commercial charts, Lucki holds a revered spot as a cult-favorite in the underground rap music scene.

Chicago rapper Lucki dives into his complicated relationship with substance abuse on Dr*gs R Bad with a total of 26 tracks, 59 minutes, and is set to be on the Billboard Charts.

Drake released a musical trilogy consisting of three companion albums; ICEMAN, Habibti and Maid of Honor for a total of 43 tracks, 149 minutes. He notably used his platform to support up-and-coming underground artist Molly Santana on “Ran to Atlanta,” featuring Future, also releasing a music video at the same time as the album’s release.

The rollout for Drake’s album was creative, with the artist utilizing the symbolism of ice to create conversation around his release date. In April, Drake had his two courtside seats at the Toronto Raptors’ arena covered in ice. He also had a cryptic YouTube series, “The Iceman’s Warehouse,” which hinted at the album material and a 25-foot ice sculpture in Toronto. Fans were seen taking pictures with it and also attempting to destroy it.

Drake’s album release comes after the beef with Kendrick Lamar. Lamar notably performed “Not Like Us,” a song made to settle the rap war they had engaged in throughout 2024. Lamar performed “Not Like Us” on a global tour and at the Super Bowl performance. Drake filed a lawsuit against UMG and lost. Many thought that this meant that Drake’s music career was finished due to the defamation. However, the public seems to be embracing the new music as he takes over the charts.

These album releases brought major traffic to hip-hop streaming platforms as a whole and are an exciting way to bring people together through a shared appreciation of music and culture.