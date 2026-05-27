Explore Bellevue’s Natural History with the Coal Creek Hike

The Coal Creek Trail is one of the most well-known outdoor trails in Bellevue. Stretching through forests, wetlands and streams, the trail gives visitors a chance to experience nature while still being close to the city. The path is popular for walking, running, biking and wildlife observation throughout the year. The hike itself is a round trip of six miles and a 550-foot elevation gain, being rated as moderate difficulty overall.

In addition to beautiful views, Coal Creek Trail is also connected to Bellevue’s history. During the late 1800s, the area was home to coal mining operations that helped support the local economy. Miners worked underground in tunnels beneath the forested land that now makes up the trail. Today, visitors can still find signs, historical markers and pieces of mining equipment along certain sections of the path that explain the area’s past.

The trail passes through Coal Creek Natural Area, which contains forests filled with cedar, fir, and maple trees. The trail features small creeks alongside the path, which create habitats for fish and other wildlife, making the area important for conservation.

If you want to explore Bellevue’s natural history with a guided 3.5-mile hike, there are opportunities available online, with tickets around $50. However, the trail itself is free to explore and has some amazing views, so definitely consider checking it out!