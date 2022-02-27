“Unity” Mural Displayed on Campus

The above image is a new mural that was put up at Bellevue College by artist Teddy “Stat” Phillips, entitled “Unity.” By the work of the Addressing Anti-Blackness Taskforce, this mural is now up on the C building for all to see. This mural presents a man and woman of color graduating together, with their African heritage represented by traditional garments draped over their shoulders. By word of its creator, this mural helps encompass the anti-racism and integrity that his nonprofit, Urban Artworks, stands for.