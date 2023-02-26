Upcoming Free Admissions Days to Museums in the Area

You might not be aware of it, but multiple museums in the King County area offer free admission on several days.

On March 2, the first Thursday of the month, all of the following museums offer free admission:

Seattle Art Museum (you can get tickets online and in person)

National Nordic Museum (tickets need to be reserved in advance)

The Museum of Flight (from 5 to 9 p.m.)

Museum of History and Industry (from 5 to 8 p.m.)

Henry Art Gallery (which also offers free admission every Sunday)

On the first weekend of every month, if you have a Bank of America card or are employed there, you can receive free admission to Bellevue Arts Museum.

On March 19 from 9 to 10 a.m, Pacific Science Center hosts a free Exploration for All event, which they call a sensory-friendly experience without heavy crowds, softened general noise level and visual stimulation.

On March 31, the Seattle Asian Art Museum will be having free admission.

The Frye Art Museum, Olympic Sculpture Park, Center for Wooden Boats and Center on Contemporary Art all offer free admission daily.

Also, if you are in possession of a King County Library System (KCLS) card, you are able to reserve two museum passes per month, although you’re only allowed to use one per day. Using the card, you can go for free to the Bellevue Arts Museum, the Seattle Aquarium, the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden and the Museum of Pop Culture, among many others. Generally, you can make a reservation for the same museum every 90 days. You can find more information on the KCLS website about qualifying locations and how to reserve passes.