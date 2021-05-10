Virtual Networking and Job Fair on May 12-14

Are you ready for job experience related to your career path? Bellevue College’s virtual networking and job fair is happening this week, May 12-14! This free, three-day event is the perfect launchpad for landing your first internship and connecting with employers in your academic field of interest. Each day will focus on a different set of career fields and will include employers from public, private and non-profit sectors. May 12 will feature jobs focused on business, accounting, marketing, design and the service industry. May 13 will be geared towards healthcare, non-profits, education, government and communications. The last day, May 14, will be for science, technology, engineering and math. While employers will only be meeting with students for those three days, Bellevue College will continue to offer various professional workshops for the rest of the month, including how to master virtual interviews and how to negotiate your salary. Registering for these events is easy, and can be found on the Classes, Events & Workshops page. You can also get a head start on the fair by checking out the Watchdog’s own Job and Internship Guide which discusses the difference between jobs and internships and includes tips on creating a resume and how to nail your interview.