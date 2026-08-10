Washington Bar Exam 2026 Cancelled

The July Washington Bar Exam, scheduled to commence July 28 at the Yakima Convention & Event Center this year, was cancelled following an unexpected technical failure at the venue.

During the event, test-takers were shocked to find a mass Wi-Fi outage preventing them from accessing the exam, which was administered online instead of on paper, as had been typical. Applicants in the main testing facility experienced these outages most intensely, and were unable to complete the exam at all. Those with approved accommodations, who tested elsewhere in a smaller capacity, were able to complete the exam despite some technical difficulties.

Unable to ensure the technical issues would be resolved for the exam’s second day, the Washington State Bar Association made the difficult decision to cancel the exam entirely—an unfortunate disruption for the affected test takers. The WSBA offered their sincere apologies for the inconvenience of the situation.

Luckily, options still remain following last Tuesday’s cancellation. The WSBA has graciously offered multiple solutions to the impacted candidates, hoping to minimize issues caused by the disruption.

A make-up exam is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 1-2 of this year, now set to be held in Tacoma. For those unable to attend the make-up, applicants are also offered the opportunity to transfer their exam to the February edition at no cost to them. If none of these options are satisfactory, full refunds may also be issued. For those still intending to take the test, complimentary study resources may be issued for the inconvenience. Any applicant intending to make use of these options must first email the WSBA with their selection at admissions@wsba.org by Aug. 14.

Common questions about the situation may be answered on the WSBA’s FAQ page, which is continually updated. The WSBA is now working closely with the Washington Supreme Court to explore other possible remedies, such as reimbursement for the cost of travel and potential diploma privilege. Applicants will be notified as updates become available. Further questions may be directed to the WSBA by emailing admissions@wsba.org.