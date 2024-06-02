Washington Welcomes Hollywood: Set of “Train Dreams” is Close to Home

Last week, Snoqualmie and North Bend turned into a film set for a major Hollywood motion picture: “Train Dreams.” The movie, directed by Clint Bently — producer and co-writer of A24’s Sing Sing, which screened at SIFF this year — stars Joel Edgerton, William H. Macy and Felicity Jones.

The production was filmed entirely in Washington state. Filming started in April at multiple locations in eastern Washington, including Tekoa, and ended in May on the west side.

“Train Dreams” is based on a book of the same name by American author Denis Johnson. According to Goodreads, the story follows “Robert Grainier, a day laborer in the American West at the start of the twentieth century. [Hit hard] by the loss of his family, Grainer struggles to make sense of this strange new world. As his story unfolds, we witness both his shocking personal defeats and the radical changes that transform America [during] his lifetime”.

This film came as a beacon of hope for local filmmakers and actors, who have been eagerly awaiting an increase in large-scale production work since the state approved a film tax incentive increase last year.

An official release date for the movie has not been announced yet.