Weekly Reads: Pillow Thoughts

“I know who you are, I love who you are…” — Courtney Peppernell, “Pillow Thoughts”

“Pillow Thoughts” is a collection of heartfelt poetry by Courtney Peppernell.​​ This collection is perfect for an in-bed read, or for anyone wishing to pick up a little piece of advice throughout their day.

“Pillow Thoughts” is divided into 10 sections so that readers can find the collection of poems that fits their needs. There is:

“if you are dreaming of someone,” “if you are in love,” “if you are heartbroken,” “if you are lonely,” “if you are sad,” “if you are missing someone,” “if you need encouragement,” “if you are soul-searching,” “if you need a reason to stay” and “these are for you.”

Peppernell gives a section of hope-inspiring words for every need when it comes to the emotion of love.

I highly recommend this beautiful poetry collection. No matter who you are or what you have done, you are still floating through this world just like everybody else. With this book in hand, hopefully your journey through life will be just a little bit easier.