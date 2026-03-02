Why Are Washington’s Gas Prices the Nation’s Highest?

Gas prices in Washington have spiked in the past few months, reaching the highest in the country with an average of $4.35. This surpasses the national average of $2.98 a gallon by about $1.40. There are likely a few causes, such as supply chain issues, but some Washingtonians blame the new “carbon fee.” But behind the extra quarters per gallon lies a policy reshaping how states tackle climate change一and how their residents will feel its effects for years to come.

Each year, states set a maximum number of tons of CO2, a greenhouse gas, that companies can emit. They divide that total into permits, or allowances, each equaling one ton of emissions. For a company to legally pollute and release CO2 into the atmosphere, it must hold enough allowances to cover its emissions. Over time, a state will lower the cap, meaning fewer permits are available to buy, reducing overall emissions. The proceeds and profits from selling allowances are collected and invested by the state in green projects, such as clean energy and habitat restoration.

In Washington State, under the Climate Commitment Act, large polluters are not exempt from the Cap-and-Invest program. The state requires about 100 major companies and facilities to buy carbon allowances. They fall into three main groups: Fuel Suppliers, Utilities and Power Generators, and Large Industrial Emitters.

So, how does this affect gas prices for fuel consumers?

Estimates suggest oil and gas companies (fuel suppliers) account for more than half of the program’s statewide emissions. This means they have the strongest influence on consumer prices. Since the program and the auctions began in 2023, people have experienced its effects, including higher gas and fuel costs. The Western States Petroleum Association estimates the cost of allowances has translated to an added $0.40 per gallon of gasoline for consumers.

However, on the flip side, the revenue generated by higher prices is being reinvested. What customers are paying for is funding investments in cleaner options for the public, like clean-energy grants and electric buses, as well as opening new opportunities like habitat restoration and creating clean-energy jobs, as the state shifts gears into decarbonization, providing long-term benefits for residents.

Looking ahead, Washington state is planning to link its cap-and-invest market with others, such as California and Quebec, to form a larger regional carbon market. This could bring greater stability and, in the long run, possibly relieve costs imposed on consumers. Our state’s emission-reduction goals are ambitious but promising: if the program continues at its current rate, emissions will drop 95% below 1990 levels by 2050.

As fuel consumers, Washingtonians should balance affordability now with sustainability for the future. For students and those new to the workforce, this policy could shape the job market in the future, creating new jobs and opportunities. The Cap-and-Invest program in Washington may bring short-term costs, such as higher fuel and energy bills, but it’s designed to create long-term benefits for the public. How Washington pays to pollute today is becoming how we pay to protect our environment tomorrow.