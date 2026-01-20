2026 is the New 2016: The Internet’s Desire to Relive the Past

Every year, we see the rise (or recycling) of a new trend or social culture, and 2026 is no exception—especially with the ever-present nostalgia for what was only ten years ago. The shift back to 2010s fashion and pop culture is significantly different from the aesthetics that were popular post-COVID-19, particularly in 2021-2023, which displayed the rise of the “clean girl” aesthetic.

The “clean girl” aesthetic focused heavily on feminine self-care and minimalism, with makeup being perfected to look naturally glowy, and hair styled in a slick-back. The style was integrated in a love for quiet luxury, and celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid were frequently used as examples of the aesthetic. Towards the end of 2024 and continuing into the beginning of 2026, however, there has been a clear shift away from this minimalist approach to more colorful and expressive styles.

One of the biggest pop culture events that signified the huge shift from the clean-girl aesthetic was Charli XCX’s “Brat”, an electro-pop album that had roots in 2000s club culture and strengthened the rise of the “messy” counter-aesthetic. The summer of 2024 was popularly coined as “BRAT Summer,” with early mornings replaced by late nights, and slick-backs traded for messy waves.

Throughout 2025, many celebrities who were widely popular in the mid-2010s came back, including Zara Larsson. Larsson regained popularity after releasing her single “Midnight Sun” and coming back with a new, colorful and tropical image. Larsson’s song “Lush Life” was a key player in the soundtrack of 2015 and 2016, and the song only returned in the summer of 2025. Her “Lush Life” performances have gone viral on TikTok for her fan interactions, including bringing fans up on stage to do the dance. The dance also became a TikTok trend, with the sound having over three million posts.

Kylie Jenner seems to be reviving the mid 2010s as well, with the October launch of her new lip kit collection. From 2014 to 2016, Kylie Jenner was a huge part of pop culture, being known as “King Kylie” for her bold makeup and fashion choices. Although she later turned to a more minimalist image, King Kylie seems to be back as she relaunches her classic matte lip shades that were all the rage in the early to mid 2010s.

The revival isn’t limited to celebrities and brands, however; the online community, particularly on TikTok, has been recycling trends as well. In early 2025, the USC Speak Your Mind ice bucket challenge went viral, with millions participating in the social media challenge that was similar to the ALS awareness ice bucket challenge that blew up in 2014.

And this shift back to the 2010s doesn’t seem to be stopping in the new year. The phrase “2026 is the new 2016” has been said countless times on social media, even leading to songs like “Gold” by Kiiara trending again. The Internet again yearns for unicorn frappuccinos, the Rio de Janeiro filter and all things 2010s. But are these simply trends repeating themselves, or part of a greater desire to go back to simpler days?