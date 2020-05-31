A beginner’s guide to manga

At the moment, our community is stuck at home and very likely bored out of our minds. While under quarantine, there are only so many Netflix binges one can take. Now is the time to try something new and venture into the fantastical worlds of books: specifically, manga. Manga, Japanese comic books, are a perfect blend of astounding visuals and stories that will keep you uttering “just one more chapter.” If you have time to sit back, relax, and read some manga, here are three must-reads.

At the moment, our community is stuck at home and very likely bored out of our minds. While under quarantine, there are only so many Netflix binges one can take. Now is the time to try something new and venture into the fantastical worlds of books: specifically, manga. Manga, Japanese comic books, are a perfect blend of astounding visuals and stories that will keep you uttering “just one more chapter.” If you have time to sit back, relax, and read some manga, here are three must-reads.

More on the dark side, “Tokyo Ghoul” by Sui Ishida is one of the most popular manga in Japan. Like “One-Punch Man,” Tokyo Ghoul’s fan following gave it an anime adaptation, which isn’t so great in my opinion. The anime is the result of trying to cram an abundant number of chapters into 12 episodes; it feels rushed and unfulfilled. The best way to embark in the world of Tokyo Ghoul is its original format, the manga. The story follows a young man named Ken Kaneki, who lives in a world where humans live among the looked-down-upon ghouls. Ghouls live the same lives as normal people in every way except they can’t survive without human flesh. Despite their human appearance, they hunt people and are tracked by investigators. The clash between humans and ghouls turns the bright-eyed Kaneki into something fearful. The art, although sometimes confusing, pops right off the page. The plot is amazing as it keeps you guessing at each turn of the page and is paced just right—not too fast or slow. If you are hungry for an emotional horror followed up with gore-filled action, Tokyo Ghoul satisfies that craving.

Considered to be a masterpiece by the internet, “Vagabond” by Takehiko Inoue is a manga based off the history of Japan’s most celebrated samurai, real-life figure Miyamoto Musashi. At 17, going by his childhood name of Shinmen Takezo, the protagonist is a wild brute who sets out to journey along the way of the sword. Due to his bloodlust and vicious nature, many people, including his village, deem him an outcast that needs to be put down. This leads them to hunt him like an animal. At this important crossroads in Takezo’s life, only an eccentric monk and a childhood friend can help him find his reason to live. Even though “One-Punch Man” has the most amazing art, “Vagabond” is also stunningly beautiful. The art is extremely realistic and at times it seems like it was done with a paintbrush, giving it that look of ancient Japanese art. This style is perfectly suited to the setting of feudal Japan. “Vagabond” is increasingly emotional as you grow close to the characters. It is a samurai slice of life that pulls you into its world. Despite its interesting plot, my only gripe with this manga is its slow pace. At times it can be very slow, but, like a fine-aging wine, over time it becomes phenomenal. Something that sets this story apart is that the author has said he does not know how to finish the series; therefore, it remains unfinished to this day. If you would like to read a manga that captures the history of feudal Japan mixed with non-fiction, “Vagabond” is a must-read.

The manga presented in this starter guide, “One-Punch Man,” “Tokyo Ghoul,” and “Vagabond” are the trio of my collection—I love them equally! I highly recommend the aforementioned comics when it comes to enjoying your free time while staying home. The best way you can pick up these books is either through curbside pickup at your local retailer (supporting local businesses is always great) or online, such as Amazon. A more accessible approach is to read it right from your mobile devices with many free apps that have virtual versions of manga.