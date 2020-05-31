College Cooking: fried rice

If you’re missing your favorite Chinese restaurant, here is a great recipe to make a classic Chinese dish, fried rice, from your home. Fried rice is one of the most common Chinese dishes as well as one of the easiest dishes to make. It’s quick and easy to prepare, and it goes well on the side of just about anything. It also can use up any leftover rice and vegetables taking up space in your fridge. In total it took me about half an hour of cooking and prep time along with an extra 30 minutes for marinating. With tofu especially, you will want to marinate it. this will make everything more flavorful. Also, when picking the vegetables make sure that they can cook quickly. Either cut them in to small chunks or cook them beforehand.

Ingredients

About a 1-inch chunk of ginger

3 cloves garlic

1/8 cup soy sauce

3 Tbs sesame oil

2 Tbs vegetable oil

7 oz tofu

¼ lbs. snow peas

1 cup frozen corn

8 oz can bamboo shoots

8 oz can water chestnuts

2 eggs

3 cups cooked rice

Tools

Large pan or wok

Spatula

Medium bowl

Steps

Grate the ginger and garlic into a medium mixing bowl

Add soy sauce and mix Cut the tofu into half inch cubes and add to bowl

Let the tofu marinate for at least 30 minutes

Wash and cut the snow peas into thirds

Rinse and drain the bamboo shoots and water chestnuts Bring a large pan to high heat and add vegetable oil Once the oil is hot, add the marinated tofu, keep the marinade liquid for later

Stir until the tofu is cooked through and lightly fried Move the tofu to the edges of the pan, creating a well in the middle Crack 2 eggs and scramble them with in the well Once the eggs are cooked mix the tofu back in

Add in all of the vegetables and cook for about 3-5 minutes, until the snow peas have started to become soft

Add in the rice and the marinating liquid Stir to combine If needed, add more soy sauce and/or sesame oil to your liking Serve and enjoy!

All images provided by Eliot gentiluomo/the Watchdog.