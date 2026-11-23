In spite of its controversy, or maybe because of it, artificial intelligence has dominated public discourse in recent years. Now, we’re starting to see the impact it’s having across careers, particularly in software development. In its 2025 developer survey, programming forum Stack Overflow found 84% of respondents used AI in their work and 48% used agents, which are able to work directly without human intervention.

But AI isn’t used exclusively by working professionals. It’s been proving useful to college students, and is easily abused. A UC Berkeley study published in May found that the number of students with A-grades rose by as much as 30% from 2022 to 2025 in highly AI-exposed courses, especially those more written and homework assignments than classwork. There’s a major contrast at play here. Is it time to address it?

There’s no question that a computer science student who graduates today will be using AI in their career. But what exactly does that look like? The answer is changing rapidly, and will depend on the specific company, so we can only focus on the broad strokes. One of those trends is the closing gap between software engineers and developers. Even before the emergence of AI, there was debate over whether they should be considered as separate roles, but in general, engineers focus on the interoperability of programs, reliability, and the big-picture of the software as a whole, whereas developers focus on specific functions, line-by-line operation, and efficiency. But those differentiations are blurry today.

At Microsoft, for example, as of April 2025, up to 30% of their entire existing codebase was written by AI, with that amount “going up steadily.” In an internal blog post published last month, Microsoft’s systems team says that creating code is becoming the easy part, and trusting it is becoming increasingly difficult. They also say that they’re moving toward letting agents do the planning while they develop the tools for the agents to use. In short, it appears the most vital skill and the day-to-day job for an engineer today is code review, which was previously a much smaller part of the role.

There are fears that this shift will make it more difficult to find employment in the industry. Microsoft offered a buyout to 60,000 employees in October, expecting roughly 1% of their total workforce to accept. Software engineering has always been a difficult industry to break into, and wild swings in employment aren’t new. It’s one of the fastest-changing industries out there, and adaptability is a vital skill for a new engineer. The best way to adapt is to find new gaps to fill. Not everyone can fill the same gaps, but there is some general advice that may be helpful to students worried about this.

Expect to see a higher focus on finished projects, leadership, and management roles. With that, students should keep an eye on their socialization and networking skills. A common phrase is to “be visible and well-liked”. Of course, you don’t need to predict the future, but you should do what you can to future-proof your skillset. There’s less focus on specific languages and technologies than there was even five years ago, but there’s a much stronger need for proven adaptability. Keep a wide knowledge base. Software engineering is an industry where experience with AI might be a boon, but avoid overreliance on anything. Every piece of technology fails at some point.

All that being said, there remains an uncomfortable question to ask: does AI belong in the computer science classroom? As the fundamentals of the subject are still, and will likely remain, important, the lower-division (100 and 200-level) courses can be safely excluded from this discussion. Despite that, some computer science professors at BC are starting to introduce assignments where the use of AI is a required element. In one CS211 course, students are given two assignments which require AI. One requires the use of a generative AI to debug a program and the other requires calling an API to generate data.

Upper-division (300 and 400-level) courses are generally more specific and complex. These courses include topics such as cloud computing, AI creation, and cryptography, and are designed assuming the students are already comfortable with the fundamentals. Should these courses be adding more focus on the use of AI in the workplace? There are no easy answers, but it’s an interesting topic, with plenty of nuance.

Another major discussion point is the fact that AI is nearly impossible to separate from the political environment it exists in. That alone presents a major challenge, because it would no doubt be seen as the college “taking sides” on a controversial topic. Currently Bellevue College allows individual instructors the ability to decide whether AI is right for their classes.

Another consideration could be that this indecision limits the tools available to computer science students. Students taking these courses are expected to use the free versions of models like ChatGPT, Copilot, or Claude. The tasks these assignments require aren’t nearly complex enough to necessitate advanced models, but these are entirely different toolsets than they’ll be seeing at the workplace. There are questions about how much benefit you really gain by learning on a similar-but-not-identical piece of software, and about whether students receive an unfair advantage if they pay to access models others can’t.

Possibly the biggest concern is that these tools will very likely be abused. Computer science is in an odd situation compared to some other programs, but ultimately, if students are able to take advantage of a situation, some percentage of them certainly will. In many courses at Bellevue College, the use of AI is explicitly banned, but BC’s formal policy doesn’t refer to AI outside the context of plagiarism.

Bellevue College provides a number of courses in the creation of AI, but it’s difficult to find information on if and how classes are involving AI use. The world today is very different from five years ago, and it will be different again in another five years. The future can’t be predicted, but regardless, any decisions made today won’t come into effect immediately. As progress marches forward, students, faculty, and the college administration will have to continuously adapt to this fast-changing world.