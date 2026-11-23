On Friday, Nov. 13, the Federal Aviation Administration declared a rare nationwide ground stop, causing thousands of flights to be delayed or canceled, leaving many people stranded across the United States and elsewhere. The ground stop was issued on account of communication failure shortly before 1pm PST; it was then resolved approximately four and a half hours later.

The FAA’s advisory put a halt to all departures from United States airports, but domestic flights that were already airborne were allowed to continue flying to their intended destination; and international flights arriving in the U.S. were handled more carefully. The ground stop caused about 8000 cancellations and over 10,000 flight delays, with the most affected airports being Chicago’s O’Hare, Atlanta’s Hartfield-Jackson and Dallas–Fort Worth.

On Friday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the problem came from old equipment being overloaded, causing “instability” in radar communications. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated there was “zero evidence” for a cyberattack to be the issue at stake.

Regardless of this, a widespread system outage grounded United Airlines flights on Monday afternoon before it was lifted after about an hour. The event has caused further fear for travelers as the United States aviation system was recovering from last Friday’s shutdown.

Rebooking trips may not be so easy for air travelers; United States airlines operate on a tight schedule and due to the escalating costs of jet fuel, more flights have been cut within recent months. Those affected by the outage will likely have less options once systems are fully functioning as normal; an unfortunate circumstance to occur a week before the traveling rush for Thanksgiving.

This marks the third nationwide ground stop in United States history. The last time the FAA made such a decision was in January of 2023 when error occurred in a primary FAA computer system. Before that, we have not seen a ground stop to this extent since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Despite the United States having the most amount of air traffic in the world, the country’s air traffic control infrastructure is quite outdated. The overdue need for redevelopment could be a possible contributor to this debacle.

In a White House press conference late last Friday, Duffy and Mullin requested $50 billion in funding from Congress for FAA technology upgrades. Mullin advised that “a complete overhaul of the system” was the necessary procedure.