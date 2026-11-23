Ongoing roof construction at the Bellevue College Library is on track to wrap up around the end of finals week, in mid-December. There is no confirmed end date due to potential weather co stressors. The construction has forced parts of the building to be closed off to students, including a large part of both the first- and second-floor study zones. The article linked above offers more information on what library resources were moved and how to request them.

The construction addresses what Associate Dean of the Library Karen Diller described as “overdue” structural upgrades, including fixing a leaking roof and overhauling outdated HVAC units to improve sustainability, heating and cooling throughout the building. Approximately a third of the building’s roof is being renovated.

Crews were required to tear into the ceiling of the first-floor study zone because the HVAC systems connect to units housed inside the ceiling. Construction has since moved on to cleaning dust and debris out of the ducts.

Originally, the entire first-floor study zone was to remain closed off for students during construction; however, library staff successfully negotiated with contractors to reopen portions of the first-floor zone early so that students would still be able to reserve and use study rooms. Staff have also listed different spots around campus for alternative study spaces that students can use in the meantime.

Diller says that everyone involved “has been committed to the timeline,” and that this has been a “very smooth” project so far.