Bellevue College offers incoming and current students a wide range of services and programs to support their education. These resources, while valuable, can be difficult to navigate. “How soon should I apply for disability accommodations?” “How do I know my classes will be covered by Financial Aid?” and “Where do I go if I’m feeling overwhelmed?” are only some of the questions that can build up as new students familiarize themselves with the college.

This is a problem Student Affairs seeks to resolve. Over the next two quarters, changes to the advising process will roll out gradually to ease the strain on students, moving towards a more centralized approach. That shift is already visible in the U Building, which is dedicated to providing information to students through offices such as Student Central (U-104), Disability Resource Center (U-001), Student Financial Services (U-107), and more. For students on campus, it’s particularly helpful in avoiding long walks between buildings when redirected from one department to another.

Even so, there’s still a lot to sift through for anyone unfamiliar with navigating college administration. That is where updates to advising come in. Until this quarter, a student might come to Student Affairs for help, get sent to a program manager and then get redirected again to advising. The plan is to cut down on that back-and-forth. There are now New Student Advisors for those who are interested in or have applied to the college but have not yet taken classes. Current students will be assigned Pathway Advisors, who specialize in specific academic programs and can give focused guidance towards their academic and career goals.

To support this shift, the number of advisors has grown substantially. According to Judith Hernández Chapar, Vice President of Student Advising, there were only about six advisors for more than 12,000 students in 2020. Now, with fifteen advisors on staff, there’s more capacity for outreach, including implementing early alerts for struggling students and more. Their goal is to make sure students know they have someone to rely on.

These changes benefit advisors as well. Alongside distributing a heavy workload more evenly, they will report directly to the director of Academic Advising, Nate Goodman. Previously, advisors reported to different supervisors with different expectations; now, more consistent training is being put in place. Better-supported advisors mean better-supported students.

These changes are still being reviewed and adjusted. While current students won’t notice a drastic shift right away, a great deal is happening behind the scenes to make the transition as smooth and beneficial as possible. In the meantime, advisors remain available to guide students. With registration recently opening, many appointment slots are already booked, but 10- to 15-minute drop-ins for immediate questions are still available from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. These appointments can take place in person at U-202 or virtually over a phone call. Be proactive in seeking help; don’t let your questions sit until it’s too late.