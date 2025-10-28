“Proposal” Follow Up: The Plan and Its Implications

On Sep. 22, Bellevue College’s Provost Office sent out a brief email outlining a proposal to dissolve the School of Business and Technology, and eliminate the Parent Education Program. Many of the faculty, staff and students, who would be affected by the proposal, raised their concerns. Letters were sent, petitions were signed and protests were held. The public backlash in response to the proposal was evident.

During the Resources and Planning Council (RPC)’s meeting on Sept. 30, it was voted that Chair Judith Paquette would email a letter to the President, the Provost and CC the RPC members.

The RPC letter stated, “The timeline set by the Administration does not allow the campus time to thoroughly consider the proposals and provide feedback. This is inconsistent with our values of collaboration and accountability. The RPC is concerned at the speed with which these budget cut decisions are being made and strongly opposes the rushed process.”

Furthermore, the Bellevue College Association of Higher Education (BCAHE) claimed that the college has not met the requirements for Article 6.3 of the Faculty Collective Bargaining Agreement. The BCAHE suggested the college did not provide enough notice and did not seek adequate input from faculty before implementing the proposal.

On Oct. 20, a decision was made. The college would proceed with the proposal. The plan to “integrate” the School of Business and Technology, and “sunset” the Parent Education Program has been set in motion.

“It’s weird!” BCAHE vice president Elena Maans-Lorincz exclaimed in a recent interview. “Nothing like this has ever happened before. This is fundamentally not how things work. We still have so many questions! The faculty and staff are uneasy and anxious for the future.”

“This entire process has been characterized by unclear communication. Especially when answering faculty and staff questions and concerns.” Dr. Lindsay Haney, the BCAHE union president, expressed this to Watchdog reporters. He wanted to say to the administration, “Please, stop doing what you are doing until you really talk to us.”

The Watchdog was afforded the opportunity to ask a number of questions to the Office of the Provost via email regarding the current plan to dissolve the School of Business and Technology and the elimination of the Parent Education Program.

[The Watchdog]: Can you share the projected financial impact of this plan in both the short term and the long term?

“At this point, we are still working through formal governance and contractual processes, so we are unable to provide details on financial impact at this time. Our focus remains on ensuring that the changes we make are aligned with Bellevue College’s mission, that they meet the long-term needs of our students, and that they address the significant funding reductions we’ve experienced at the state level.”

[The Watchdog]: What are some of the key factors that led to the decision to restructure/ reduce certain programs? How does this plan align with the college’s broader mission and goals?

“Two of the key factors: the opportunity to align our academic structures more closely with Bellevue College’s mission and strategic priorities and the need to address a significant budget reduction. Like all public colleges in Washington, Bellevue College is responding to funding reductions from the state. At the same time, we’re committed to making intentional choices that strengthen the student experience, improve program coherence and ensure long-term sustainability.

Importantly, no degree or credit programs are being eliminated, and no student outcomes will be impacted. Students will continue taking the same courses, working toward the same degrees and certificates, and receiving the same support services they rely on today.”

[The Watchdog]: Can you explain the college’s approach to communicating this plan with faculty and staff, and whether there are plans for an in-person meeting to address questions/ concerns?

“Throughout the budget planning process, the college has made it a priority to communicate regularly with faculty, staff, and students. We’ve provided regular campus-wide email updates, hosted multiple open town halls, and engaged in formal discussions through governance and contractual processes.”

[The Watchdog]: Is an in-person meeting with faculty and staff being considered as part of the communication process? If so, when might that take place?

“While there may not be a dedicated in-person meeting for every decision, we are committed to open communication, and we will continue to share updates and provide opportunities for input and engagement as the work moves forward.”

[The Watchdog]: How might current budget adjustments influence the college’s long-term planning and priorities in other areas?

“Our goal throughout this process has been to ensure that budget decisions strengthen, not compromise, our long-term priorities. We’re making strategic adjustments that allow us to maintain and improve alignment between our academic programs, workforce needs, and transfer pathways, without impacting student outcomes.

That means continuing to offer degrees and certificates that prepare students for in-demand careers, supporting strong relationships with industry and university partners, and organizing programs in ways that improve clarity and access for students. While the fiscal landscape has changed, our commitment to student success, equity, and community impact remains at the core of our planning.”

[The Watchdog]: The BCAHE claims the college has not met the requirements for Article 6.3 of the Faculty Collective Bargaining Agreement. What is your response to the Union’s claim that the college did not provide enough notice and did not seek input from faculty and the BCAHE adequately?

“The college does not comment on ongoing discussions with union representatives. We are committed to honoring our contractual obligations and continuing those conversations through the appropriate channels.”

[The Watchdog]: What role did faculty and staff feedback play in shaping the final decision to move forward with the plan?

“Faculty and staff feedback played an important role in shaping the final decision. Every email and comment submitted was read and reviewed, and the feedback we received helped inform refinements to the final plan. It provided valuable insight into program strengths, community impacts, and implementation considerations, some of which were reflected in how the transition will be phased and supported.”

[The Watchdog]: What impact will the restructuring of the School of Business and Technology have on part-time and adjunct faculty?

“The college does not comment on matters that are part of ongoing discussions with union representatives. We are committed to following all contractual processes and continuing those conversations through the appropriate channels.”

[The Watchdog]: What steps is the college taking to maintain morale and trust among faculty and staff during this transition?

The Office of the Provost declined to answer.

Apart from the initial questions, the Provost provided the Watchdog reporters this statement,

“Bellevue College will be making some difficult decisions on work organization, programs and services in the near future. This is in response to a $4 million-plus budget shortfall due to state funding reductions. The college is still in the process of making program changes as part of its broader budget reduction planning for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Many conversations are ongoing and essential to ensuring that any decisions reflect both our institutional priorities and our institutional obligations. Because of that, no additional decisions can be shared at this time. Once necessary conversations are completed, and consistent with privacy and contractual requirements, we will communicate more information internally and externally.”

Faculty and staff, who are concerned by the lack of communication from the Provost Office, said that they will continue to call for transparency and improved dialogue from the Bellevue College administration despite the proposal moving forward in its process.