On Nov. 17, Kanha Kompella, a student here at Bellevue College, gave a talk titled “The Physics Behind Atmospheric Water Harvesting”. In the audience were several members of BC faculty, both past and present, and a number of students. Kanha felt inspired to give the talk after an internship designing the harvesters, and discussed topics ranging from applications of the technology to meta-organic frameworks, the emerging technology that won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

This talk was just one of the weekly Mathematics and Physics Colloquium Series II, with history dating back to the 1980s. Other talks in the series have included topics such as quantum computing, the Millennium Prize problems, and how spaceflight computers work. On the surface, the talks sound like more homework, but the colloquiums don’t function like normal classes.

The colloquiums are fairly relaxed events and an opportunity to broaden your horizons. Trevor Gamble, a physics professor and one of several faculty members who host the colloquiums, says the purpose of the series is “educational enrichment. Community building also. It helps us appreciate, and I would argue, learn, a little bit more.” Gamble says the benefits for students and faculty go far beyond simply learning the material. “Whatever percentage of the talk you learn, if it’s more than zero, I’ll take that. It’s practice for myself, also. I want to pretend that I know everything, I can teach, I’ve got it all figured out. That’s not true. We’re teaching some of the soft skills, like Kanha was doing today.”

The series functions as a way for attendees to share their passion, and many end with a free-form public conversation related to the topic. Subject-matter experts, Ph.D.s and of course, students can discuss what they’ve been learning and what they’re curious about, both within and beyond the standard curriculum.

The colloquiums are typically given Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. in room L212, and are open to anyone who wishes to attend. Larry Susanka, a retired mathematics professor, maintains a website containing a more detailed schedule and a list of past talks.