Helping other people can be one of the most satisfying things a person can do. Communities depend on the support of peers, local organizations, and larger institutions, from the homeless receiving healthy food at food banks to vulnerable LGBTQ+ youth finding peer support. That support doesn’t only change the lives of those receiving it; research has shown that the volunteers themselves benefit from an improvement in mood and sense of purpose.

But generosity has a cost if it isn’t managed carefully. When doing work purely for the sake of helping others, it can be easy to neglect yourself. The same empathy that makes someone an effective helper can make it hard for them to recognize their own exhaustion or feel entitled to rest. An article by Mark Wilding in The Guardian explores what burnout in volunteering can look like, including feelings of helplessness and being overwhelmed in the face of others’ dire situations. The pattern isn’t limited to unpaid work either: there is a 50% lifetime burnout rate among healthcare workers.

Burnout doesn’t just diminish a volunteer’s own well-being; it often reduces the quality of care or support they’re able to offer, creating a situation where the people most committed to helping end up least equipped to do so.

That’s why it’s a good idea to have a plan in mind when deciding to help others. Fortunately, there are many locally available resources, from volunteer coordinators who can match people with specialized roles to peer-support groups for caregivers and helpers themselves, to training programs that teach practical burnout-prevention strategies. Treating self-care not as a luxury but as a requirement for sustainable service is what allows generosity to continue.

A great starting point is to consider your physical needs. This can more easily be done by keeping a record of your activities. How much sleep are you getting daily? Is it consistent? Are you eating enough for a day of constant movement? Are you taking walks in preparation for a day when you may be seated for long hours? If you are noticing early signs of fatigue, take them seriously. Cut back on volunteer hours to sleep more if need be, perhaps considering opportunities that let you work very close to or from home.

Don’t be afraid to reach out to others for support. As a volunteer, you are assisting others, but it’s important to remember that others are out there to assist you. Are you noticing dips in your mood? That might be a sign to rotate between different kinds of service so no single effort drains you completely, or to look into local and online support groups in preparation for potential compassion fatigue. Find others like you who can give you the support you need. When doing an online search for support groups, try the keywords “anxiety,” “stress” or “depression.” Peer WA has groups in different areas of Washington that provide spaces for transgender individuals, as well as people with autism, C-PTSD and more. NAMI Seattle has multiple free drop-in peer groups that specialize in many topics, including bipolar disorder, LGBTQ+ and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color). Psychology Today has listings for the King County area and can be specified based on town. The King County’s official website has a list of services for those experiencing mental health crises, substance abuse and grief. Furthermore, your local library likely has much to offer. The King County Library and The Seattle Public Library both have websites listing events they host, including group yoga, informational services and conversations with peers of shared identity, age or culture.

If you are already involved in a group, ask your peers for advice. Oftentimes, those who are already volunteering have information on other organizations they’ve participated in or looked into. They might be able to connect you with help you never knew existed.

Reaching out is a great way to find further volunteering opportunities and to learn more about your community. The places you go to seek help might be the very place you end up volunteering, creating a chain of giving forward.

If you’re ready to start looking into volunteering opportunities, look into these: