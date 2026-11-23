Video games are an important part of today’s pop culture, as 76% of 18-year-olds and 67% of adults in the United States play video games. According to an economic impact report by the Electronic Software Association, video games contribute $65.5 billion to the U.S. gross domestic product. About 83,000 people in the United States work in the industry. Still, concerns over addiction, violent content and lack of physical activity may lead some to consider gaming harmful and a waste of time.

In June 2018, the World Health Organization included gaming disorder in the 11th revision of its International Classification of Diseases. While persistent and excessive gaming, either online or offline, is a symptom, it is important to note that this alone is not a diagnosis of gaming disorder. Peter Zambetti, Ph.D, is a psychology professor at Bellevue College; he was interviewed regarding the negative effects of gaming and gaming disorder, as well as the common stigma that leads some people to believe video games make you “dumber” or are a “waste of time.” Zambetti clarified that “what psychologists are looking for is a decline in quality of life” and “There’s no set number of hours that would determine if you had a video game addiction”, meaning that gaming disorder would specifically have to have an effect on other aspects of a person’s life. Gaming disorder specifically involves a combination of academic decline in students, preference for gaming over other hobbies or daily activities, disturbed sleep cycle, as well as family and social conflicts with others due to excessive gaming. Loss of control over the amount of time spent gaming and overall deteriorating health are other important factors. Along with this, these behaviors have to be persistent over a period of 12 months for it to be considered a disorder.

There are also legitimate concerns over gaming regarding the overall possible effects that it can have, however, many of these can be found in everyday media such as movies, shows or advertisements, making them not exclusive to gaming. Sexualization and subsequently increased misogynistic attitudes as well as lower satisfaction is a real effect of gaming, especially among adult games. Video games that promote microtransactions can cause severe financial harm, especially if clueless children are exposed to them and end up using their parents’ credit cards. Displacement of other activities such as socializing and education due to excessive gaming is another important effect. Zambetti noted that there is no real research that video games stunt development. Instead, he drew a parallel: “If you had a child practicing baseball for 10 hours a day, they would also have some educational deficits”; this suggests that persistent and nonstop activities of any sort can be deteriorating to development and health.

However, despite gaming disorder being a recognized mental illness, and there being real concerns over its effects, especially on young children and teenagers, video games have real recorded benefits. A survey by APA states that 32% of players surveyed note that video games helped them with mental health, 56% say it helped with problem-solving skills, and 47% say that they have made friendships through video games. These numbers demonstrate something important: A significant percentage of gamers report positive effects of gaming on their lives. As a matter of fact, this is not just supported by surveys, but also studies, which suggest that video games, when played in moderation help with development of children, even if they are combat games.

Zambetti points out limitations regarding how we classify and analyze the effects of video games, stating “A person playing Candy Crush on their phone for five hours is different than someone engaged in a first-person puzzle/survival game like Resident Evil for five hours”, noting that perhaps research should be even more detailed when talking about the effects gaming has on the brain. Nevertheless, much of the negative stigma surrounding video games and their effects on mental health come from the fact that any excessive behavior causes negative effects, and video games are not unique in that sense.