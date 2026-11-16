On Nov. 3, the United States held its midterm elections, in which the Democratic Party regained control of both the House and Senate from their previous loss in 2024. The Republican Party suffered Senate defeat in historically red states like Texas, Kansas and South Carolina. The party also lost the House, now only having 168 seats. With the 120th Congress being sworn in Jan. 3, questions arise regarding the possible actions of the Congress members in delivering on the key issues that voters had this season. For this article, we interviewed Dr. Christina Sciabarra, a professor of political science here at Bellevue College, who specializes in foreign policy.

Pew Research determined that foreign policy was only the sixth-most-important issue for voters this November, however that does not mean that it had little significance to the general public before the election. In June 2025, the United States conducted strikes on what were supposed to be Iranian enrichment facilities; however, the conflict lasted less than a month and eventually ended with a ceasefire. In February 2026, the conflict resumed and as of Nov. 11, 2026 despite multiple attempts at negotiations and ceasefire, fighting is still ongoing.

One of its most notable effects on the American economy are the rising oil prices. Before the armed confrontation, 20% of the global oil supply was moved via the Strait of Hormuz which was closed and blockaded by Iranian forces at the start of the conflict, and U.S. forces a month later. This disruption in oil supply caused gas prices to go up significantly since February. This ties in with the economy also being the primary issue for voters this election season. Ultimately, now that this dissatisfaction has been shown on the ballot, voters look to their senators and representatives to deliver change to bring the situation back to status quo. The urge to end the confrontation with Iran is popular among both sides, with 93% of surveyed Democrats, and 51% of surveyed Republicans also desiring congress to pass legislation that would end the conflict.

Dr. Sciabarra, when asked about possible and most efficient actions of congress, said that while congress has ways to force the end of the conflict, “none of them are as direct as the voters might have wanted”. While the president has immense power over the military and foreign actions, congress still has oversight over his decisions. In March there has already been an attempted resolution to end military engagements with Iran that failed by seven votes; all but two republicans voted nay, and all but four democrats voted yea. According to Sciabarra, congress can halt funding for the Department of War, and start investigations regarding where the department’s money is already being spent. Congress also has the ability to block or accept new Cabinet members, should any vacancies appear. Sciabarra makes two important conclusions; “A lot of what can take place will happen behind closed doors… over things that the president will want the new congress to pass or not pass”. This suggests that a lot of what congress can do will have to involve either compromise with the administration, or severe political pressure, rather than specific legal action. The second conclusion that Sciabarra makes is that the administration will not agree to end the conflict “unless they can do so claiming they won something”. This asks the question, what could that be? The initial stated goal of the United States in this conflict was to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and it is unclear whether that has been achieved. There isn’t enough public information about what has been destroyed or not. Additionally, the United States is now preoccupied with reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and getting oil export back to status quo, making it difficult to understand what victory can the United States achieve.

This situation also draws an interesting comparison with the effects of the 2006 election on the Iraq war. After the House and Senate were won back by the Democrats, the House passed a resolution to block Bush’s additional deployment of troops in Iraq; however despite this, the 110th Congress would ultimately provide additional funding for the war effort. A key difference is that when the Iraq war broke out in 2003, the Authorization for Use of Military Force was passed with bipartisan but divided support. This level of bipartisan support is simply not present with Trump’s armed campaign against Iran. Sciabarra says that the main reason why Iraq was a bipartisan issue, was that Iraq was believed to be tied to 9/11. While that has been proved false later, Sciabarra notes that the gradual decline in Democrat support for the war was tied to accusations of violation of international law, as well as waning public support due to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan continuing for several years. The main difference is that the 2026 election was heavily aimed to oppose Trump, and the conflict in Iran was entirely his initiative, rather than a response tied to an event of national significance like 9/11.

The current administration has also faced criticism of their handling of the situation in Ukraine, as well as souring diplomatic ties with NATO. Trump said in this campaign for president that he would end it in “24 hours”. Trump later claimed it was a jest, however CNN compiled dozens of quotes in which Trump made the exact same claim. Despite talks between Russia and Ukraine, and separate meetings between Trump and Putin and Zelensky, fighting continued. The 118th Congress has passed bills and resolutions that send armed and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Since February of 2022, Democrats along with a fair share of Republicans have taken the approach of material support to Ukraine, along with sanction packets on Russia. Considering the Republican-majority 119th Congress largely passed and supported similar legislation, it is difficult to imagine significant changes to foreign policy or its efficiency with the arrival of the new lawmakers. So while Congress cannot directly make decisions as the president is the Chief Diplomat, Congress can shape public opinion and create political pressure via subpoenas, and Congressional hearings of cabinet secretaries and executive advisors. Sciabarra agrees that since Democrats are mostly pro-Ukraine, and the president seems to not be as interested in supporting them,the most likely outcome is that the president will not do much to stop Congress from trying to support them.

Issues and diplomatic rivalries between Trump and NATO members are also a topic of debate, and although they are not of the same magnitude as Iran, Trump’s remarks about annexing Greenland and Canada have soured relations between him, Mark Carney, Danish politicians, as well as other NATO members. Trump also made offensive statements towards Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni following her reluctance to let the U.S. airforce use an airbase in Italy. While Trump has faced criticism for his actions from the Democratic party, most of these specific actions are largely personal, and caused by Trump’s words rather than his actions (except for Italian refusal to let the United States use Italian air bases). It should be noted that Trump’s relation with NATO has also soured due to the conflict in Iran and the reluctance of NATO to show decisive aid, as well as Trump’s many tariffs that he campaigned on. Congress has delegated power to regulate trade tariffs, so the new Democratic Congress will also be able to reverse these changes, along with its efforts to address the Iran conflict.

The United States foreign policy so far has experienced a significant shift under the Trump administration, and as the Democratic victory brings the House and Senate out of Republican control, dissatisfied voters look to their new lawmakers to deliver the change, among which is foreign policy adjustments.