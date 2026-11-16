With a 56% majority on Initiative 638, Washington residents voted to ban trans girls from participating in K-12 girls’ sports. According to VoteWa, the measure would prohibit students it defines as “biologically male” from competing in certain school athletic activities designed for female students only. To participate, it would require verification of the students’ biological sex by a healthcare provider.

This measure is just one example of broader nation-wide efforts to limit trans athletes. Arizona, Colorado, and Nebraska all had similar measures on their 2026 ballots, with all of them passing.

Pushback against trans athletes may not be a partisan issue, with Colorado and Washington being among progressive leaning states that backed the measure. In fact, a 2025 Pew Research Center survey found that 73% of Americans were uncomfortable with transgender athletes competing on sports teams that do not match their sex at birth, with 66% of adults favoring a law or policy that would require trans athletes to compete on teams that do match their sex at birth. It is likely that other states could expect similar support on the measure if introduced.

Proponents of the measure emphasize fairness in girls’ sports, claiming female athletes deserve “fair opportunities to build confidence, develop skills and pursue their goals.” They also refer to Title IX, which expanded athletic access for women by “recognizing the necessity of the female category.”

Opponents claim this measure was written poorly and has implications for student privacy and safety. They note that it would force girls as young as eight to undergo “intrusive medical sex verification” as a new part of sports physicals. While currently, students remain fully clothed as part of sports physicals.

According to data from Ballotpedia, a total of $9.9 million was raised for and against the measure: supporters receiving $7.74 million and opponents receiving $2.16 million.

The largest donor in support of the measure was Brian Heywood, hedge fund manager and co-founder of “Let’s Go Washington”, who donated $2.23 million. Let’s Go Washington describes itself as a non-partisan political action committee that was founded by Heywood in order to sponsor ballot initiatives in Washington that target what he believes are “some stupid, overly aggressive, radical progressive policies.”

The largest donor opposing the measure was the Washington Education Association, which contributed $268,920.88 to the campaign, “No Hate in WA State,” an organization made up of teachers, parents, medical professionals, and community members whose motto rests in “saying no to hate, bullying, and harassment in Washington state.”

Beyond transgender participation, the policy’s reliance on rigid biological criteria for defining gender does not yet make it clear on how to address students with sex characteristics that differ from the traditional binary associated with male or female. For example, students with intersex traits have naturally occurring differences in their hormone levels and chromosomes, leaving them potentially in a gray area in getting proof of gender from a medical provider.