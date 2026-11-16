In downtown Bellevue, Snowflake Lane returns Nov. 27 through Dec. 24. The free parade begins nightly at 7 p.m. along Bellevue Way, between Northeast Fourth and Eighth streets. The parade includes falling snow, colorful lights, festive music, toy drummers, dancers and holiday floats.

A block away, the Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink opens at Bellevue Downtown Park from Nov. 13 through Jan. 18, 2027. The seasonal rink offers ice skating tickets and season passes.

The Garden d’Lights runs from Nov. 28 through Jan. 3 at Bellevue Botanical Garden. It features more than half a million colorful lights arranged to form plants, flowers, birds and animals along the garden’s paths. The event is closed on Christmas Day.

Those interested in a live performance can see International Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker at Meydenbauer Theatre in Bellevue. The Dec. 20 performance begins at 5 p.m., bringing the classic holiday ballet to life with music, dance and costumes.

In Seattle, the Seattle Center Winterfest runs from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31, providing seasonal lighting, ice sculpting, stage entertainment and a miniature Winter Train & Village. Also at Seattle Center, the Seattle Christmas Market runs from Nov. 20 through Dec. 26 at Fisher Pavilion and South Fountain Lawn, offering European-inspired food, handcrafted gifts and live entertainment.

The 31st annual Magic in the Market takes place Nov. 28 at Pike Place Market, featuring holiday activities, shopping and a lighting ceremony. Meanwhile, WildLanterns will illuminate Woodland Park Zoo with animal lanterns from Nov. 13 through Jan. 17, 2027, on select evenings from 4 to 9 p.m.