For most college students, financial aid is a chance to afford tuition, books and living expenses. A recent federal investigation called Operation Ghostbusters has uncovered a scheme in which scammers allegedly used fake college enrollments to collect the financial aid money for themselves.

On Oct. 29, the Justice Department announced charges against five people in Virginia, New Jersey and Nebraska. Prosecutors claimed that the defendants participated in schemes involving approximately $2.9 million in targeted federal student aid. Authorities also announced the seizure of more than $750,000 in cryptocurrency related to the investigation. The defendants are assumed innocent until proven guilty.

The alleged scheme used “ghost students,” which are fraudulent enrollments created using stolen identities. Investigators say scammers submitted financial aid applications, enrolled those identities in colleges and redirected aid refunds into accounts controlled by people involved in the schemes. Some funds were then transferred overseas, including to associates in Kenya.

These enrollments created the appearance of students attending college so federal grants and loans would be released. The Education Department’s inspector general identifies online programs as a particular target for student aid fraud rings.

Identity theft victims may discover college enrollment records they never authorized, and fraudulent enrollments can crowd real students out of classes, according to the Treasury Department, adding an obstacle for people trying to complete their education.

Operation Ghostbusters remains ongoing and has more than 40 cases across 26 FBI field offices, according to federal officials.