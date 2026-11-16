We all know the drill — one moment the quarter begins with new subjects to learn and hours of studying ahead of us — and the very next, that familiar email pops up in our inboxes. Before we know it, registration is upon us and classes are filling up as soon as our time comes. For some, this process may be as simple as signing up for a list of classes you’d decided beforehand. But for many, it’s scarily easy to find yourself drowning in the sea of possibilities. If this is you, don’t fret — the Academic Advising department is here to help.

Located in room U206, the Academic Advising department is the place to be for any BC student, no matter their college journey. Meeting with an advisor clears the way in a world of uncertainty with endless classes to choose from. Whether you need help deciding your electives or figuring out your plan for transferring to other colleges, your advisor is there to help.

But how do you get in contact with an advisor to begin with? Luckily, there are options.

For quick questions, the advising department offers drop-in sessions on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m to noon. and 1 to 4 p.m. These appointments are intended for short questions and are not equivalent to a full advising appointment. A full appointment offers in-depth and personalized guidance for students as they find their path to success here at BC and beyond. These appointments can be scheduled on the advising webpage through Microsoft Bookings, with several advisors available depending on your specific BC pathway. So don’t wait — winter quarter is coming, and you can get prepared now.