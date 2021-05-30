Applications Open for ASG Elections

Applications for the ASG (Associated Student Government) Board of Directors were recently opened and a number of candidates have jumped on the opportunity.

The BC Associated Student Government consists of nine paid representative positions, including: Emerging Technology, Events, Legislative Affairs, Public Relations, Social Responsibility, Secretary, Treasurer, Vice President and President. Only the Vice President and President candidates are chosen through election; all other positions are chosen through an application and appointment process.

Applications for all positions opened on May 14 and will remain open until all applications are filled. Campaigns will be held for the elected positions (Vice President and President) from May 27 to June 3. Interviews will be held for all other appointed positions from May 28 to June 9. Elections will be held from 8 a.m. on June 1 to 11:59 p.m. on June 3. Appeals for candidates are conducted from June 7 to June 9 and, finally, results from the elections and the appointed positions are announced on June 10.

The ASG Board of Directors serves to conduct individual projects and contribute to campus-wide committees. The purpose of ASG is to act as the voice for students at Bellevue College while encouraging student participation in college issues and being committed to building a diverse campus community. The board also provides recognition and funding for student-led organizations and serves as a forum for student issues and concerns.

More information on specific representative positions can be found on the Student Programs website.