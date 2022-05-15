Applications Open for BC Student Trustee Position

Bellevue College’s Board of Trustees is now accepting applications for the position of a Bellevue College (BC) Student Trustee, for the 2022-2023 academic year.

There are six members in total on the Bellevue College Board of Trustees. Only one of those members is a BC student. Student Trustees must hold their position for a year, starting on July 1st and ending on June 30th. Accepted students are appointed by Washington State Governor Jay Inslee.

Student Trustees provide representation for the student body to the board. In this, they carry an equally valuable position of power as other members.

To apply for the position, a student must be enrolled at Bellevue College as a full-time student for the 2022-2023 academic year. This means that each quarter, students are required to enroll in 12 credits or more. Eligible applicants must have completed at least 24 college credits at BC. Additionally, eligible applicants must carry a strong academic standing reflected in their grade point average and discipline record.

The opportunity to apply will end on May 20, 2022.

Student Trustees have the opportunity to experience paid travel as well as receive compensation for attendance at Board meetings. They are also exposed to a variety of professional development opportunities and connections. To learn more about what the Student Trustee Position entails, you can visit BC’s Student Engagement page. This link also provides information about the application process.

For any questions or concerns, prospective applicants are encouraged to reach out to leadership advisor LaMeshia Resse-Taylor at l.reese-taylor@bellevuecollege.edu.