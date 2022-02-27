Artsy Activities To Do in Issaquah

Issaquah is a cute little town that is a 10-minute drive away from Bellevue College. It is also a very artsy town. In this article, you will see some unique activities you can do when you’re feeling creative.

Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mudhouse Pottery Painting is a quaint, calming place where you can be creative while painting pottery. They have a variety of pottery to choose from that varies each season and ranges from antique to indie. They have open paint sessions where no reservation is necessary or you can reserve for a party. For parties, there are no extra payments, they have a limit of 18 people and they last up to one-and-a-half hours. After roughly a week, you can pick up your piece which will be glazed and ready to find its home. From Bellevue College Student Olivia Lenderman, “I really enjoyed going to mudhouse. I would definitely go again!”

In downtown Issaquah, Art by Fire is a glassblowing studio where you can sculpt glass with an instructor. Open Wednesday to Sunday, you can make an appointment where you can create seasonal decor, paperweights or ornaments. These can be made in a mini session or an hour-long session where you make two to four pieces, depending on the style. They also offer glass bead-making lessons that are two hours long. Lastly, they have a six-week-long beginner’s class where you meet for four hours per week. The next one offered begins in July.

Either by a trial or weekly classes, Squak Art Studio is a great place to learn about art using many different mediums. The studio offers one discounted trial class for a one to three hour session that explores basic art skills and concepts. For weekly classes, you can take one to 12 classes in either a teen or 18-and-up class, which both explore the use of graphite, color pencil, pastel, charcoal, watercolor, acrylics and oil. Lastly, they offer long-term subscriptions for six-month periods where you can take 24 to 44 classes.

These are just a few of the places where you can enjoy the creative side of Issaquah. By walking around you can find more places or simply be inspired by the surroundings.