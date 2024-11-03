Ballot Boxes Set On Fire In Washington and Oregon

In a series of events leading up to Election Day, three ballot drop boxes in the Portland, Oregon area and Vancouver, Washington, were set on fire, damaging hundreds of ballots. The incidents, which occurred on the morning of Oct. 28, are believed to be connected, raising concern about the safety of the electoral process in these states.

Early on Monday, Portland police responded to a fire at a drop box outside the Multnomah County Elections Division office, where three ballots were reported damaged. Hours later, another drop box at the Fisher’s Landing Transit Center was set on fire, causing extensive damage to what officials described as hundreds of ballots. There was apparently a “suspect vehicle” seen leaving the scene of the fire, with a missing front plate and an unknown rear plate.

Since this behavior is affecting the election process, Washington Governor Jay Inslee stated that “there will be 24-hour enhanced security around ballot drop-off locations”. Election officials are also asking voters who dropped their ballots off at these drop boxes over the weekend to get in contact to ensure that their vote was not affected. Voters are able to check online to determine if their ballot has been marked as returned, and would be able to print out a replacement ballot or cast one in person if needed. Voters can also track their ballot at voter.votewa.gov or text “VOTE” to 868392 to receive text updates. According to the Secretary of State, as of Oct. 28th, around 1.47 million ballots have been returned in Washington.

U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, currently in the race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, called for law enforcement presence at drop boxes to ensure voter integrity. Her Republican opponent, Joe Kent, denounced the fires as “a cowardly act of domestic terrorism.”

The FBI are also involved in the investigation, with officials emphasizing the need for surveillance as the election approaches. As authorities work to improve voter security, the incidents serve as a reminder of the delicacy of our electoral process, in addition to the challenges posed by misinformation and acts of vandalism.