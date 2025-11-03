BC Filmmaking Club Explores Crime Genre in New Projects

Each quarter, the Bellevue College Filmmaking Club (BCFC) collaborates in creating short films, as well as participating in competitions like commercials and movie trailers. In the past, the club has mainly focused on the horror genre, but for its 10th season, BCFC is currently making two crime genre short films.

Set to premiere on Dec. 1, the first short film follows the story of an ex-cult member who seeks help from a clueless private investigator to search for his missing wife. Little does the private investigator know, the cult is looking for revenge in the form of a sacrifice.

Premiering on the same day, the second short film follows an office worker with murderous intent towards his boss. Planning to murder his boss after work one day, the murderer follows the boss to his car on the top floor of a parking garage. When he realizes the elevators are broken, the murderer must climb up each level of the parking garage, where he will encounter a human form of his emotion. The emotion he finds on each level will either encourage the murderer to keep going or persuade him to rethink his actions.

BCFC has won multiple awards for its 48-hour film competitions. The team was awarded Best Prop for making concert tickets that were featured in a horror film titled “Mad.” Additionally, their short film, “Squat”, earned BCFC an award for Best Supporting Actor.

BCFC offers learning opportunities for a variety of skillsets. Whether you are interested in camera operating, acting, writing or directing, BCFC welcomes students of any experience level.

In regard to learned skills in BCFC, President Damien Valbuena stated, “I feel that I’m still learning a lot about filmmaking. Even though I am the president, I am still to this day learning more about writing and editing, because I’m mainly more of a camera guy. Learning about all aspects of filmmaking, even just the basics, is still a fun experience to go through that learning process again.”

If you’re interested in joining a community of creativity, BCFC meets weekly on Mondays at 4 p.m. in U208 unless otherwise specified on their Instagram.