BC Theatre Dept. To Showcase Arthur Miller’s 1953 “The Crucible” In Fall 2025 Amidst Tight Political Climate

The Bellevue College theatre department’s Fall 2025 play of choice is “The Crucible” by Arthur Miller. Widely considered a masterpiece, this timeless classic challenges American ideas of power, intolerance and justice. The story takes place in the Puritan community of Salem, MA, when a servant girl accuses a farmer’s wife of witchcraft. One accusation spirals into many, uncovering a web of bigotry and deceit that changes their lives forever. Among the most produced plays since its 1953 debut, “The Crucible” is both a gripping historical drama and an evergreen parable of contemporary society.

Sarah Debell, the dramaturg for “The Crucible,” is working with Director Karren Jo Fairbrook. In a short interview with The Watchdog, she was asked about how the play was chosen and the historical context of the play in tandem with modern events happening in the U.S. today.

Debell explained that the play was chosen by the students. She noted that Director Fairbrook was “surprised by the decision because their previous play had been similarly heavy and poetic.”

When asked what message and feelings they wanted the audience to leave with most, Debal replied, “I think what we want the audience to leave with is the understanding of how mass hysteria and social panic create impacts in society.” She went on to say, “I think what should be brought out now is the parallels with the current situation in this country of certain people being villainized and being jailed without evidence.”

Sarah Debal explained that at the time “The Crucible” was written, the country was going through the Red Scare and widespread McCarthyism. The author, Arthur Miller, also wrote this play in part about his experience with being accused. In the 1950s, anyone who was accused of being a communist would be brought into court and investigated. An accusation meant they were in danger of losing their jobs and reputation, blacklisting, deportation and imprisonment.

Furthermore, similar to how the accused witches in the play would be forced to give names of “who they saw with satan,” people were made to give the names of other people who were communists, a parallel with how the tyrannical court of Salem ran. The invisible and hard-to-prove crime of witchcraft matched how communism was prosecuted: without any hard evidence and forced confessions.

Accusations of communism became a political scapegoat for politicians and people in power to get rid of anyone whom they didn’t like and their opposition. The fear of communism also led to a suppression of civil liberties and free speech. After the mid-1950s, U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, who had spearheaded the campaign, gradually lost his public popularity and credibility after many of his accusations were found to be false.

An actor, who wished to remain anonymous, was asked about why students and faculty should come see this performance. They commented specifically on the current political climate, stating, “In the Salem witch trials, there was basically witch hunting happening back then, and in this day and age, there’s sort of the same thing happening with immigrants right now. And a lot of us can relate, considering there are lots of international student communities on campus.”

The choice of “The Crucible” seems to be a statement against what is happening in the country right now. The exploration of fear and blame leading to mass hysteria and paranoia destroying a community can be applied to modern times, where our country seeks to find a bearer for the failings we see in American society today.