Bellevue College Breaks Ground on New W Building to Foster Arts and Innovation

Bellevue College recently broke ground on the W building construction site. For those who are unaware, construction around the campus has been ongoing since the beginning of spring quarter. The groundbreaking ceremony, which took place on May 15, marks the next step in the W Building construction project.

Students and faculty at BC are thrilled for the new opportunities that the W building will offer. Chad White, who is chair of the Art Department and a photography instructor, anticipates that the W building will serve as a place for interdisciplinary cross pollination. Mackenna Lakin, a BC Student who works at the makerspace and leads the sewing and textile club is excited for a larger space and better organizational systems in the W building.

The W building, which is projected to open in winter 2027, marks a new era for the arts at Bellevue College. The W building is primarily a facility for arts classes at BC; however, it will also include flexible classroom spaces, a student gallery, digital media arts classrooms, and a makerspace. BC President Dr. David May states, “We’re creating an environment where imagination is the limit.”