BC Foundation Scholarship Applications Now Open for the 23-24 Academic Year

Bellevue College Foundation Scholarships for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year are now open until March 12. Applicants can expect to be notified by June and must accept by July. The Bellevue College Foundation (BCF) scholarship usually awards between $1,000 to $3,000 per year for tuition, fees and, in some cases, textbooks from the Campus Bookstore.

To be eligible for the BCF Scholarship, students must maintain a 2.00 GPA through fall quarter. Those applying can be both current students and prospective students. Applicants must also have a recommendation, which is a new addition to the scholarship application from past years. Good options for recommenders are counselors, coaches, pastors, employers or teachers, while family members or friends cannot act as recommenders.

The application has several parts and questions, which is why applicants should start planning and working on it as soon as possible. In the application there are seven questions, each with a minimum of 200 words and maximum of 800 words. The questions range from college- and academic-related goals to how applicants interact with their community and their personal character. The application also has a section to show awards and any involvements outside of school. The BCF will reach out to applicants if additional essays or recommendations are required.

In the past 2021-22 school year, the BCF awarded 192 scholarships, totaling over $400,000 in one academic year. To help students make sure everything is completed, the BCF has created a checklist for applicants to follow. To learn more about the BCF scholarship, there are virtual information sessions on Microsoft Teams: 3:00-4:00 p.m. Feb 2, 11:00 a.m.-noon Feb 24 and noon-1:00 p.m. March 6. For additional questions, reach out to scholarships@bellevuecollege.edu.