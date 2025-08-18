Bellevue College Dance Company Holds Fall Auditions

The Bellevue College Dance Company (BCDC) is inviting intermediate to advanced-level dancers and choreographers to audition for a student-run performance dance group, guided by the talented director Jenna Spinei. BCDC is known for its vibrant, diverse performances and professional attitude.

Auditions will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Dance Studio R014. You must be a Bellevue College student, faculty member or staff member to audition.

What to bring:

Comfortable clothing that allows for free movement

Socks, dance shoes or bare feet

A water bottle

Choreographers should be prepared to teach short movement phrases to dancers during the audition.

Rehearsals are typically held on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons each week during the Fall, Winter and Spring quarters, with additional rehearsals in April to prepare for the May BC Dance Festival. Scheduling may vary depending on choreographers’ needs.

BCDC provides dancers with opportunities to perform in multiple productions throughout the academic year, including the Student Dance Showcase in March and the BC Dance Festival in May. The season concludes with the BC/DC Dance Ensemble Show. Dancers work with lighting designers, select costumes and perform choreography by peers, the director and guest artists from the greater Seattle area.

All BC students are welcome, regardless of dance style or genre. Current company members provides training in Ballet, Jazz, Contemporary, Tap, Hip-Hop, Salsa, Bollywood, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese and Cambodian dance, plus many more styles. BCDC encourages diversity in dance forms and offers a collaborative, supportive environment where creativity can flourish.

Contact jenna.spinei@bellevuecollege.edu for more information.

Additional information is available at the BC Dance Company website.